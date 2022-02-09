[ { “_createdAt”: “2022-01-23T12:09:39Z”, “_id”: “6c5d1636-aa69-4ec6-a154-b47e3a1e7383”, “_rev”: “1mkF0t783lKYmfwjq99bds”, “_type”: “watch”, “_updatedAt”: “2022-02-07T08:44:52Z”, “comingSoon”: false, “episodes”: [ { “EpisodeLogo”: { “_type”: “image”, “asset”: { “_ref”: “image-6838f3071da108f09bf64db5880b5acd821e0eda-1024x1024-svg”, “_type”: “reference” } }, “_key”: “f9129608a584”, “_type”: “NewEpisode”, “episodeTitle”: “Play All Episodes”, “episodeVideo”: { “asset”: { “_ref”: “79d4e7b5-e736-46cc-9371-8c59f85fdabe” } } }, { “EpisodeLogo”: { “_type”: “image”, “asset”: { “_ref”: “image-1b27444353d08336d4ccc82bdf2f7fad844b0674-1024x1024-svg”, “_type”: “reference” } }, “_key”: “20fe4746e343”, “_type”: “NewEpisode”, “episodeTitle”: “Bunny and the Hat”, “episodeVideo”: { “asset”: { “_ref”: “73244cdf-c981-41af-8a79-440e6428cd33” } } }, { “EpisodeLogo”: { “_type”: “image”, “asset”: { “_ref”: “image-1e02bcfd8323ec9d435235558754987d5adaaa1a-1024x1024-svg”, “_type”: “reference” } }, “_key”: “e5a0a6cb2e6e”, “_type”: “NewEpisode”, “episodeTitle”: “Sad Clown”, “episodeVideo”: { “asset”: { “_ref”: “94b1db8c-2aa8-4c3b-b9de-470824b8ac1f” } } }, { “EpisodeLogo”: { “_type”: “image”, “asset”: { “_ref”: “image-b26a7d3feb9aeec1fe9a380fe897a2ec266ea50d-1024x1024-svg”, “_type”: “reference” } }, “_key”: “a187888e5b81”, “_type”: “NewEpisode”, “episodeTitle”: “On the Ice”, “episodeVideo”: { “asset”: { “_ref”: “06123ccc-52f2-4c24-8061-76b2bc5eff07” } } }, { “EpisodeLogo”: { “_type”: “image”, “asset”: { “_ref”: “image-9c4b8949335be3d30a00acba0418bfe78a640f22-1024x1024-svg”, “_type”: “reference” } }, “_key”: “559c6efdc0fe”, “_type”: “NewEpisode”, “episodeTitle”: “Monkey Big Band”, “episodeVideo”: { “asset”: { “_ref”: “813501df-faa1-4741-81e4-bbc92770e57f” } } }, { “EpisodeLogo”: { “_type”: “image”, “asset”: { “_ref”: “image-754d83fab3ee75d59a98eb26a878058406b93bdc-1024x1024-svg”, “_type”: “reference” } }, “_key”: “851708e7d985”, “_type”: “NewEpisode”, “episodeTitle”: “Teddy Bikes”, “episodeVideo”: { “asset”: { “_ref”: “dabcab93-fbe6-479c-b3a4-19b712f43814” } } }, { “EpisodeLogo”: { “_type”: “image”, “asset”: { “_ref”: “image-450c778abea729ef689c17b52c28e4e052d7ee8f-1024x1024-svg”, “_type”: “reference” } }, “_key”: “2cc631a05535”, “_type”: “NewEpisode”, “episodeTitle”: “The King on Fire”, “episodeVideo”: { “asset”: { “_ref”: “130a00c3-4565-44b3-9f8c-cb80ef07e8e7” } } }, { “EpisodeLogo”: { “_type”: “image”, “asset”: { “_ref”: “image-448afbbe6f821694b2b55d733ef26f507d37445d-1024x1024-svg”, “_type”: “reference” } }, “_key”: “d8b11551d5d6”, “_type”: “NewEpisode”, “episodeTitle”: “Throw and Spin”, “episodeVideo”: { “asset”: { “_ref”: “5cf52f4d-9d70-4703-919c-04849ddd962b” } } } ], “playAllVideo”: { “asset”: { “_ref”: “79d4e7b5-e736-46cc-9371-8c59f85fdabe” } }, “premium”: false, “seriesDescription”: “Look! The monkey is playing the drums. And the bunny disappears in the hat. And there is much more. Wow!“, “seriesLogo”: { “_type”: “image”, “asset”: { “_ref”: “image-6838f3071da108f09bf64db5880b5acd821e0eda-1024x1024-svg”, “_type”: “reference” } }, “seriesTitle”: “Circus”, “slug”: { “_type”: “slug”, “current”: “circus” } } ]

This is an entry that we are getting from typing * [ _type == “watch” ]:We would like to retrieve a complete AssetDocument from all the “episodeVideo” fields in “episodes” array.