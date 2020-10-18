Hello, I’m trying to make my first website with Sanity and Gatsby but I’m stuck with the importation of Portable Text blocks. Here is my code :



import { graphql } from 'gatsby'; import React from 'react'; import Img from 'gatsby-image'; import BlockContent from '@sanity/block-content-to-react'; import { serializers } from '@sanity/block-content-to-react/lib/targets/dom'; export default function HomePage({ data }) { const { home } = data; return ( <> <Img fluid={home.image.asset.fluid} alt={home.title} /> {home.chapo.map( (post) => post._rawChildren && ( <BlockContent blocks={post._rawChildren} serializers={serializers} /> ) )} </> ); } export const query = graphql` query MyQuery { home: sanityPage(slug: { current: { eq: "accueil" } }) { id title slug { current } image { asset { fluid(maxWidth: 1312) { ...GatsbySanityImageFluid } } } chapo { _rawChildren(resolveReferences: { maxDepth: 10 }) } text { _rawChildren(resolveReferences: { maxDepth: 10 }) } goals { id title icon { asset { fixed { ...GatsbySanityImageFixed } } } list } } } `;

TypeError: Cannot read property '_type' of undefined SpanSerializer node_modules/@sanity/block-content-to-hyperscript/lib/serializers.js:39 36 | mark = _props$node.mark, 37 | children = _props$node.children; 38 | var isPlain = typeof mark === 'string'; > 39 | var markType = isPlain ? mark : mark._type; 40 | var serializer = props.serializers.marks[markType]; 41 | 42 | if (!serializer) {

and I have this error :My block text is just plain text without any embellishment like bold, etc.I tried many things but without any success.Thanks for any advice on this.