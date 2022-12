Hey folks, I recently upgraded the studio from 1.149.19 to the latest release. When I run sanity start, I have warnings about various exports not found in 'slate'. Now when I open the editor in the studio, it crashes. 🀭 I tried reinstalling the node modules without any luck. Not sure where to look next.

Any idea for a fix ?

πŸ˜‡

Here's the start of log for the upgrade and sanity start :