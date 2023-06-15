Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Seeking advice on custom image library with search functionality

12 replies
Last updated: Jun 15, 2023
Hi, everyone!Can anyone suggest me custom image library? I've searched, but not found a proper one.
Many thanks.
Jun 15, 2023, 5:01 PM
What are you trying to achieve and what are selection criteria?
Jun 15, 2023, 5:13 PM
I want to add search field functionality.
Jun 15, 2023, 5:14 PM
Searching for what?
Jun 15, 2023, 5:15 PM
mainly search by filename
Jun 15, 2023, 5:15 PM
Have you looked into the official https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity-plugin-media ?
Jun 15, 2023, 5:16 PM
I've checked, but it was working so slowly, and shows only loading...so I want more simple and optimized option.
Jun 15, 2023, 5:17 PM
What do you mean by “show only loading”?
Jun 15, 2023, 5:17 PM
only spin shows
Jun 15, 2023, 5:18 PM
And you’re sure you’ve set it up correctly? You can open an issue in the repository if you think it’s broken, for me it’s working and “fast enough” (given that there’ll always be network latency and some dereferencing-foo running on the Sanity server, it’s hard to imagine “someone somewhere has created a simpler and faster solution and made it public”)
Jun 15, 2023, 5:20 PM
thanks very much, I'll check deeply.and if it's an issue, I'll open an issue.
Jun 15, 2023, 5:21 PM
One question,
user U
sanity image hotspot has rotate functionality? I can resize, move and focus, but I cannot find rotate.
If I want to make rotate, could you advice me how to do that?
Jun 15, 2023, 6:23 PM
Not sure the feature exists in the way you’re expecting it.Once a file is uploaded you may request it in a different rotation using
https://www.sanity.io/docs/image-urls#or-47060cfd5c60 or resort to using CSS (e.g. 
transform: rotate(90deg)
), but you can’t rotate it from within Sanity Studio or the Media Plugin. Might be worth a feature request in https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity-plugin-media/issues
Jun 15, 2023, 8:51 PM

