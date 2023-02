subRoutes

subRoutes

parent

references(^._id)

subRoutes

subRoutes

I have a route “/about”, that has anarray of references to other routes. I’ve added “/about/team” to this array.So now “/about” knows about the sub pages due tobut the sub pages them selves doesn’t know about their “parent”.I think I need to setin the route, and query withbut I feel that I miss another argument to specify that the reference only is relevant if it’s within. It would otherwise give me all references, that aren’t fromOr what?