Setting up a list view with conditional fields in a Slack thread.

Setting up a list view with conditional fields
32 replies
Last updated: Jun 4, 2020
B
can someone help me set up a list view?
it might be a little tricky because it involves the Conditional Fields custom component. I'll explain in the thread.
Jun 4, 2020, 2:55 PM
B
Jun 4, 2020, 2:57 PM
P
Hi Bryce, could you share the schema for
moment?
Jun 4, 2020, 2:59 PM
B
happy to
Jun 4, 2020, 2:59 PM
B
import Gift from 'react-icons/lib/go/ruby' export default { title: "Moment", name: "moment", icon: Gift, type: "document", fieldsets: [ { title: "Tags", name: "tags", options: { collapsible: true, collapsed: false } } ], fields: [ { title: "Title", name: "title", type: "string" }, { name: "choice", type: "momentChoice" }, ], preview: { select: { title: 'title', momentType: 'momentChoice.momentType' } } }
Jun 4, 2020, 3:00 PM
B
i've stripped that down to the relevant fields
Jun 4, 2020, 3:00 PM
B
as i'm reading the documentation again, i'm thinking i'll need to use the
prepareoption, as i don't think simple dot.notation is going to cut it
Jun 4, 2020, 3:01 PM
B
ok, i have the first item working now (was incorrectly asking for
asking for just
momentChoicewhich is the type, not the name
asking for just
choicegave me that
Jun 4, 2020, 3:05 PM
P
Indeed,
choice(or
choice.nameif you were to have a name field inside the
momentChoiceobject) should work in this case. For the second part, where does
displaySizesit in this case? Inside
momentChoiceas a conditional field? What type if so?
Jun 4, 2020, 3:22 PM
P
You should be able to pass something like
displaySize: 'choice.displaySize'to
selectfor use in
prepare, then check whether
displaySizeis set and, if so, use
subtitle: displaySizethere.
Jun 4, 2020, 3:26 PM
B
inside
momentChoiceis the first conditional which segments
imageTypeand
videoType
inside
imageTypeis where
displaySizeis
Jun 4, 2020, 3:30 PM
P
Should be possible! Could you share that schema too? 😄
Jun 4, 2020, 3:31 PM
B
here is the
momentChoiceschema
export default { title: "Moment Choice", name: "momentChoice", type: "object", fields: [ { name: "momentType", type: "string", description: "Choose moment type", options: { list: [ { title: "Image", value: "imageType" }, { title: "Video", value: "videoType" }, ], layout: "radio", direction: "horizontal" } }, { name: "imageType", type: "imageMoment", inputComponent: ConditionalFields, options: { condition: (document, context) => context().momentType === "imageType" } }, { name: "videoType", type: "videoMoment", inputComponent: ConditionalFields, options: { condition: (document, context) => context().momentType === "videoType" } }, { name: "textType", type: "textMoment", inputComponent: ConditionalFields, options: { condition: (document, context) => context().momentType === "textType" } } ] }
Jun 4, 2020, 3:32 PM
B
and the
imageTypeschema
export default { title: "Image Moment", name: "imageMoment", type: "object", fields: [ { title: "Display Size", name: "displaySize", description: 'Preferred layout crop, only select if different from default', type: 'string', options: { list: [ {title: 'Small Square', value: 'smSq'}, {title: 'Big Square', value: 'bigSq'}, {title: 'Vertical', value: 'vertical'}, {title: 'Horizontal', value: 'horizontal'} ], layout: 'radio', direction: 'horizontal' } },
Jun 4, 2020, 3:32 PM
P
You’ll probably need to perform some checks in
prepareand this won’t work yet, but for fun, could you try adding something like this to
select?
subtitle: 'choice.imageType.displaySize.title'
Jun 4, 2020, 3:34 PM
B
yeah, no luck with that.
also tried
also tried
subtitle: 'choice.momentType.imageType.displaySize.title'
Jun 4, 2020, 3:36 PM
B
since it has to pass through momentChoice first
Jun 4, 2020, 3:37 PM
B
and yes, definitely aware that i'd have to check for it being an
imageTypeat some point
Jun 4, 2020, 3:37 PM
P
Happy to experiment for a moment with this. Would you mind sending a zip of your schema files in DM? 🙂
Jun 4, 2020, 3:38 PM
B
absolutely
Jun 4, 2020, 3:38 PM
B
do you want all the schemas? or just the relevant ones?
Jun 4, 2020, 3:39 PM
P
Just the relevant ones is OK but please include the conditionalFields component just in case - they tend to be different on a case by case basis.
Jun 4, 2020, 3:44 PM
B
i included the ConditionalFields component as well
Jun 4, 2020, 3:44 PM
B
but i haven't modified it
Jun 4, 2020, 3:45 PM
B
thanks
!
Jun 4, 2020, 3:45 PM
B
also, just realizing i have some poor file naming ... i have
momentChoiceas
MomentType.js
Jun 4, 2020, 3:51 PM
P
Hi again Bryce - this should work 🤞
preview: { select: { title: 'title', subtitle: 'choice.momentType', description: 'choice.imageType.displaySize' } }
Jun 4, 2020, 4:02 PM
B
that works!
Jun 4, 2020, 4:13 PM
B
i guess i was trying to over complicate it?
Jun 4, 2020, 4:13 PM
B
adding more levels than necessary 🤷♂️
Jun 4, 2020, 4:13 PM
P
When we think ‘nested’, it’s easy to go into let.me.nest.one.more.just.to.be.sure mode 😄
Jun 4, 2020, 5:15 PM
B
haha
Jun 4, 2020, 5:15 PM
B
so accurate 😂
Jun 4, 2020, 5:15 PM
