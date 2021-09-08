Skip to content
Shopify Pricing For Small Businesses

Last updated: Sep 8, 2021

Hi All,A question regarding Shopify pricing for a small store, for example the size of hull.dev or maybe under 100 products for a benchmark.
How much is it costing businesses to use Shopify?

I can see that the Sorefront API is free and I’m assuming they get paid through there payment engine at checkout but it’s not very clear.

Sep 8, 2021, 9:05 PM

that’s a bit more complex, you can survive on lower plans that range from 50-few 100 dollars, plus being 2000/month

Sep 8, 2021, 9:05 PM

it’s more about transactional costs

Sep 8, 2021, 9:06 PM

if you have 100 products that have huge sales then your shopify bill may benefit from the lower transactional cost to shopify plus baseline

Sep 8, 2021, 9:06 PM

Right…so for example your paypal fees (3%) plus whatever Shopify takes for the transaction? Like snipcart is a flat 2%

Sep 8, 2021, 9:07 PM

right but that fee is absolutely not the only benefit or pro/con to the situation

Sep 8, 2021, 9:08 PM

you could absolutely run numbers against like 40k in sales between the 2 platforms and get the hardline result of that difference

Sep 8, 2021, 9:09 PM

That’s what I’m trying to do but also as a potential developer, I’m trying to compare the Shopify user paying 80/mo vs the developer doing a Next/Sanity/Shopify setup

Sep 8, 2021, 9:11 PM

the commerce platform is rarely something you’re deciding? logistically the client usually has that worked out on there end, i’d rarely recommend the developer being the one tasked with the platform decision, you should be focused on the api/docs/ease of use of whatever option to best assist in the clients decision

Sep 8, 2021, 9:14 PM

the cost of transactions is a factor for them to worry about, you should have the 

hey this api does what we need
opinions

Sep 8, 2021, 9:14 PM

a few 100/1000 a month in difference in pricing for transaction is no where near as damaging as 

we built our entire site on x and we can't do y now

Sep 8, 2021, 9:15 PM

I totally hear ya…but it’s hard to make a proposal if I can’t compare transaction fees apples to apples. For example….this UI is gross
https://red-deer-rebels.myshopify.com/

Sep 8, 2021, 9:17 PM

the ui doesn’t really have anything to do with the platform if you go headless

Sep 8, 2021, 9:20 PM

whatever you do headless will have the same ui controls as either platform minus some differences in how variants/options work but even then you can/should be able to build essentially the exact same site on either platform

Sep 8, 2021, 9:20 PM

it’s more how much mroe time does it take you on shopify vs snipcart and that’s your proposal cost

Sep 8, 2021, 9:21 PM

Thanks for that and I may still use Shopify, it’s just trying to know in advance if there are any transactional savings available long term to the cleint.

Sep 8, 2021, 9:26 PM

i feel crazy, but it looks like plus doesn’t have transactional fees after the baseline 2k but i am looking 🤔

Sep 8, 2021, 9:32 PM

i feel you on wanting to understand it, but i personally tend to stay away from platform decisions because you don’t want to be the bottleneck in some other logistical nightmare in the future

Sep 8, 2021, 9:33 PM

That’s a valid point and I appreciate that perspective. As the developer, I go in with a proposal to upgrade the UI, make the site lightning fast with Next js, style er up with tailwind and make it more productive/ client friendly with Sanity and the transaction fees are the transactions fees…they are going to pay them anyway

Sep 8, 2021, 9:38 PM

