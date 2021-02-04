Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content
Get more help on our Slack

Some of my documents without sanity specific only have _type?

1 replies
Last updated: Feb 4, 2021

Hi!
I have some of my documents without sanity specific fields like 

_id
, 
_rev
etc. They only have 
_type
.How could that happen? And how can I fix it?

Thanks.

Feb 4, 2021, 1:03 PM

Got it.They were not real documents.
Just items in the desk-structure.

Solved.

Feb 4, 2021, 1:11 PM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.