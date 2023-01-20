I’m trying to make a page builder where each “block” is a document type (like “Testimonial”, “CTA Banner” instead of just an object (in order to get the full pane editor and in order to make some of the documents easily available across multiple pages).

I want to clearly label the “single use” documents by the name of the page that references them using a field called “Block Location” which is a reference to my Pages documents. I have this working if I manually select the referring page in each block but I want it to be automatically filled by that relationship.



I know that technically a block could be referenced by multiple pages and I plan on handling that case differently so… if there are multiple referrers I’ll just want to autofill this field with the first from the array of referrers.

