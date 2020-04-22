user M

hi. Not sure this is quite it. For context, my use case is with gatsby.This solution you pointed to, this is just for articles that have not yet been published right? What would be ideal I think is if I had some way to "publish" pages to a draft status, that a front-end could either build or not build, based on some flags set for prod or preview environments.The issue to me really is that I don't know of a way to check what a page looks like in the front end without publishing the content. This leads to unfinished work being "published", and the hazard that it may get pushed out along with some other change that we want to push live