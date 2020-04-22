Strategies for saving changes as drafts and previewing them in development without publishing.
T
Curious, what are some of your guys strategies for saving some changes in the studio as a draft, and thus make them visible in a site preview build, but not published to the live one?
Apr 21, 2020, 2:39 PM
P
_id with
Apr 21, 2020, 5:46 PM
P
Hi User, are you looking to save a newly created document as a draft via Sanity’s HTTP API, for example? In that case you could prefix the document’s
Let me know if you were looking for something different
🙂
_id with
drafts.as described over here: https://www.sanity.io/docs/http-mutations#create-c732f27330a4
Let me know if you were looking for something different
🙂
Apr 21, 2020, 5:46 PM
I
hi
Apr 21, 2020, 7:37 PM
P
Thanks for the extra context! Indeed, what I suggested is just for when you create new documents using the API.
If I understand correctly, what you’re essentially looking for is a way to preview drafts in development and only published documents in production. When you make changes to a document in the Sanity Studio, these changes are saved in the draft version of the document until you hit “Publish”.
Assuming you’re using `gatsby-source-sanity`: have you tried adding a
The auth
By settings things up this way, you should be able to preview drafts in development while only using published documents (and not drafts) in production.
If I understand correctly, what you’re essentially looking for is a way to preview drafts in development and only published documents in production. When you make changes to a document in the Sanity Studio, these changes are saved in the draft version of the document until you hit “Publish”.
Assuming you’re using `gatsby-source-sanity`: have you tried adding a
tokenand setting
overlayDraftsto true? This will let you ‘overlay’ the draft version over the regular version of the document in development. If you want it to update on every keypress, you can also set
watchModeto true.
The auth
tokenyou can create via manage.sanity.io > Your project > Settings > API. You’ll want to create a token with Read permissions in this case. Here is some additional information on keeping tokens secure, just in case: https://www.sanity.io/docs/keeping-your-data-safe
By settings things up this way, you should be able to preview drafts in development while only using published documents (and not drafts) in production.
Apr 21, 2020, 9:50 PM
I
Sounds like an intriguing option, thanks
user M, going to try it out!
Apr 22, 2020, 6:55 PM
