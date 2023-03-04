Structuring a `lyrics` field in Sanity Studio for proper display

song

Thunderbolts and lightning, very, very frightening me Galileo, Galileo Galileo, Galileo Galileo, Figaro - magnificoo I'm just a poor boy nobody loves me He's just a poor boy from a poor family, Spare him his life from this monstrosity Easy come, easy go, will you let me go

I’m trying to make a new document to appear in Sanity Studio, which is. Thedocument has afield. I’m trying to think of the best way to structure this field so that it displays lyrics properly, a la:I can’t use blockContent, because it will include a big space between each line (since newline indicates paragraph). Ideally, I can end up with an easy way to add lyrics like this in the Sanity Studio editor, without having to manually clickeach time to add a new “lyric line” so that the formatting stays proper. Are there any guidelines on how to structure poetry/lyrics?