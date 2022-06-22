Struggling with performance on Groq queries, seeking advice on optimization.

Hi there, I'm struggling a bit with performance on Groq queries and wondering if I'm doing something wrong or I should do it in another way. I have a dataset with around 130.000 documents of type product. Each product document have one or more refs to a model. So wanting to pull all products having a specific model_ ref I run this query:

*[_type == 'product' &&

content.metafield_models.value[0]._ref == '9tEVJ9cADdMUzdP7j1ZAdj'

]{...}



This query gives me a timeout, but running it with {_id} works, returning 63 items (query still takes around 34 seconds)

