Struggling with performance on Groq queries, seeking advice on optimization.

Last updated: Jun 22, 2022
Hi there, I'm struggling a bit with performance on Groq queries and wondering if I'm doing something wrong or I should do it in another way. I have a dataset with around 130.000 documents of type product. Each product document have one or more refs to a model. So wanting to pull all products having a specific model_ ref I run this query:
*[_type == 'product' &&
content.metafield_models.value[0]._ref == '9tEVJ9cADdMUzdP7j1ZAdj'
]{...}
This query gives me a timeout, but running it with {_id} works, returning 63 items (query still takes around 34 seconds)
This query gives me a timeout, but running it with {_id} works, returning 63 items (query still takes around 34 seconds)
Jun 21, 2022, 7:11 AM
Hey User. Before we have a look at your situation more in detail, remember that there is new official guide on high-performance GROQ . Particularly relevant is the attention to things that can be optimized by Sanity.
Jun 21, 2022, 7:42 AM
Hi User, thanks for your reply. Yeah I was actually looking at that guide earlier today, but didn't really find anything related to this specific situation. Only thing I could think of was not returning the full documents using {...} but still I'm puzzled that a query returning _id for 63 documents takes 34 seconds
Jun 21, 2022, 8:23 AM
so was wondering if the way I I'm querying is not optimal
Jun 21, 2022, 8:23 AM
I mean, 130,000 documents is getting on the large side of things, but I would necessarily expect it to hit the minute mark for such a query.
Jun 21, 2022, 8:25 AM
okai, but if it was a standard database with an index a query like this would still take a short time. so thinking if my document structure is maybe not the best. The model is an array of references, is that the way to go?{
name: 'value',
title: 'Value',
type: 'array',
of: [
{
type: 'reference',
to: [
{type: 'model'},
]
}
]
}
Jun 21, 2022, 8:27 AM
user C! Does this situation require that specific field contain that reference, or could you use the
references(<document-id>)function? I believe you're experiencing a performance hit because of the levels of nesting you're searching through.
Jun 22, 2022, 8:03 AM
Hi User, it's the specific field but no other field would reference it so I think the references query would work, let me look into that. I did test yesterday and querying a field directly on the document is close to instant, so I also came to the conlusion it had something to do with the array structure. Thanks for the input!
Jun 22, 2022, 8:20 AM
oh yes! 95 ms for this query *[_type == 'product' && references('9tEVJ9cADdMUzdP7j1ZAdj')]{_id}
Jun 22, 2022, 8:23 AM
thank you so much 🙂 exactly what I needed
Jun 22, 2022, 8:23 AM
so for multiple references I would just and them with && or is there something like the in( operator?
Jun 22, 2022, 8:25 AM
Ah, that's a good question! You can’t currently pass the references function and array (but would be a cool feature). I think your best bet is to use && for now.
Jun 22, 2022, 8:40 AM
right, thanks again 🙂
Jun 22, 2022, 8:42 AM
and absolutely love Sanity, looking forward getting to play around V3
Jun 22, 2022, 8:43 AM
Heck yeah! Love to hear it!
Jun 22, 2022, 8:45 AM
