Studio crashes when setting crop and hotspot on specific image

The index is not in the allowed range. drawImage@[native code] m@<https://jennifilm.sanity.studio/static/js/app.bundle.js?ba134e4d6e24b46a7112:1247:121469|https://jennifilm.sanity.studio/static/js/app.bundle.js?ba134e4d6e24b46a7112:1247:121469> <https://jennifilm.sanity.studio/static/js/app.bundle.js?ba134e4d6e24b46a7112:1247:122046|https://jennifilm.sanity.studio/static/js/app.bundle.js?ba134e4d6e24b46a7112:1247:122046> value@<https://jennifilm.sanity.studio/static/js/app.bundle.js?ba134e4d6e24b46a7112:1247:122108|https://jennifilm.sanity.studio/static/js/app.bundle.js?ba134e4d6e24b46a7112:1247:122108> value@<https://jennifilm.sanity.studio/static/js/app.bundle.js?ba134e4d6e24b46a7112:1247:123667|https://jennifilm.sanity.studio/static/js/app.bundle.js?ba134e4d6e24b46a7112:1247:123667> value@<https://jennifilm.sanity.studio/static/js/app.bundle.js?ba134e4d6e24b46a7112:1247:125637|https://jennifilm.sanity.studio/static/js/app.bundle.js?ba134e4d6e24b46a7112:1247:125637> value@<https://jennifilm.sanity.studio/static/js/app.bundle.js?ba134e4d6e24b46a7112:1247:125546|https://jennifilm.sanity.studio/static/js/app.bundle.js?ba134e4d6e24b46a7112:1247:125546> du@<https://jennifilm.sanity.studio/static/js/vendor.bundle.js?a8b97ec41c676619ff00:22:85964|https://jennifilm.sanity.studio/static/js/vendor.bundle.js?a8b97ec41c676619ff00:22:85964> Ci@<https://jennifilm.sanity.studio/static/js/vendor.bundle.js?a8b97ec41c676619ff00:22:102915|https://jennifilm.sanity.studio/static/js/vendor.bundle.js?a8b97ec41c676619ff00:22:102915> Ci@[native code] <https://jennifilm.sanity.studio/static/js/vendor.bundle.js?a8b97ec41c676619ff00:30:4011|https://jennifilm.sanity.studio/static/js/vendor.bundle.js?a8b97ec41c676619ff00:30:4011> _i@<https://jennifilm.sanity.studio/static/js/vendor.bundle.js?a8b97ec41c676619ff00:22:99460|https://jennifilm.sanity.studio/static/js/vendor.bundle.js?a8b97ec41c676619ff00:22:99460> di@<https://jennifilm.sanity.studio/static/js/vendor.bundle.js?a8b97ec41c676619ff00:22:95571|https://jennifilm.sanity.studio/static/js/vendor.bundle.js?a8b97ec41c676619ff00:22:95571>

Kia ora! I’m running into an issue with Studio where it crashes when trying to set the crop and hotspot on a specific image - other images work okay, just this one keeps on crashing!Here’s the stack trace: