SvelteKit - How to Convert Sapper to Svelte

6 replies
Last updated: Aug 15, 2021

Hi Everyone!
I’m cuttin’ my chops on SvelteKit +
Sanity.io . I’m going through a simple blog tutorial that was written for Sapper and trying to convert it to Svelte.
I can see my Sanity Query data when I run a log however it’s not populating to the site. Any thoughts? Code:


&lt;!-- sanity-md/web/src/routes/blog/index.svelte --&gt;

&lt;script context="module" lang="ts"&gt;

import { client } from '../../components/SanityClient';


export async function load() {

const query = "*[_type == 'post']{_id, slug, title}";

const posts = await client.fetch(query);

console.log(posts);

return { posts };

}

&lt;/script&gt;


&lt;script lang="ts"&gt;

type Slug = {

_type: string;

current: string;

};

export let posts: { slug: Slug; title: string }[] = [];

&lt;/script&gt;


&lt;h1&gt;Recent posts&lt;/h1&gt;

&lt;ul&gt;

{#each posts as _post_, _i_}

&lt;li&gt;Example:&lt;a rel="prefetch" href="blog/{_post_.slug.current}"&gt;{_post_.title}&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/li&gt;

{/each}

&lt;/ul&gt;

Aug 15, 2021, 7:52 PM

Nice Geoff! That was it.

Aug 15, 2021, 9:15 PM

So that ensures that it’s a prop?

Aug 15, 2021, 9:15 PM

The API changed between Sapper’s 

preload()
and SvelteKit’s 
load()
, so instead of returning props directly, 
load()
returns a 
props
object.

Aug 15, 2021, 9:18 PM

Aug 15, 2021, 9:18 PM

Ahhh, I caught the load part. Missed the rest.
I’m certain another scenario like this is right around the corner. Thanks for the help on this one.

Aug 15, 2021, 9:19 PM

Any time!

Aug 15, 2021, 9:19 PM

