user J

Hi !We see a significant uptick in questions and activity, so we hope you can keep this in mind:1. Poststating your problem and useto provide more context 2. Include relevant code, error messages, link to your repository, and steps to reproduce the problem3. Use Slack’s formatting, especially for code. Most often,formatting is better thanor cmd/ctrl+opt/alt+shift+c or formatting toolbar (left most button)```And as always, our gratitude to all of you who make this community a safe space to learn and share! And thanks to all of you who changed your greeting based on the automated moderation – we truly appreciate the effort!In this week’s release(s), you’ll find some bug fixes for the Portable Text Editor that improves the pasting experience and fixes a regression for annotation popovers that didn’t appear.You will also find improvements to the global create menu, where we have replaced the modal with a dropdown menu where you can filter the document types and initial values templates. This is especially useful when you have many of them. Let us know what you and your content creators think!Go to the changelog , and upgrade with the following command in your Studio folder:Last week, we hosted a seminar together with the prolific agency We Make Websites learning about their experience moving clients from systems like WordPress over to a composable stack. The conversation was more on the high-level and strategic concerns than the nitty-gritty, so it might have something to share with decision-makers and clients that might have questions on how to think about changing stacks. I also wrote a recently published blog post on the same subject . I have already gotten insightful feedback on it from some of you – and while we might not always agree, I learn a lot from your take on it!We’re looking into to making content that helps with the nitty-gritty of migrating content out of systems like WordPress. Stay tuned!Speaking of helpful content, We’re stoked to announce the 3 first chapters of our new Content Modeling Guide , written by no other than Chapter 3: How to Create a Content Model - includes an introduction to a new Studio Build Workbook template This guide provides a low-barrier introduction to creating a content model as a strategy tool—_before defining Studio schemas_. We believe that if you start with a conceptual model and involve non-developer stakeholders in content model creation, the resulting content and CMS implementation are more flexible, extensible, and scalable. And it helps you create more remarkable experiences with the content they create!Share with your team and get everyone involved! Post questions and share feedback in