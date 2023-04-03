Skip to content
Tips for getting help in the community, new releases and plugins, WordPress migration, content modeling guide.

8 replies
Last updated: Apr 3, 2023
Hi !

🤝 3 ways to make it easier for us to help you!
We see a significant uptick in questions and activity, so we hope you can keep this in mind:
1. Post
one message in one relevant channel stating your problem and use threads to provide more context2. Include relevant code, error messages, link to your repository, and steps to reproduce the problem
3. Use Slack’s formatting, especially for code. Most often,
code blocks formatting is better than 
inline code formatting

This is a code block, you can make it with
or cmd/ctrl+opt/alt+shift+c or formatting toolbar (left most button)```
And as always, our gratitude to all of you who make this community a safe space to learn and share! And thanks to all of you who changed your greeting based on the automated moderation – we truly appreciate the effort!

:sanity: New release: Sanity Studio v3.8.1In this week’s release(s), you’ll find some bug fixes for the Portable Text Editor that improves the pasting experience and fixes a regression for annotation popovers that didn’t appear.

You will also find improvements to the global create menu, where we have replaced the modal with a dropdown menu where you can filter the document types and initial values templates. This is especially useful when you have many of them. Let us know what you and your content creators think!

Go to the
changelog , and upgrade with the following command in your Studio folder:
npm install sanity@latest

🆙 Updated Studio v3 plugins

SEO-pane to integrate Yoast into your Studio
User Select Input: Adds a searchable dropdown for all users on the project, and stores their User ID as a string field
:wordpress: WordPress and suchLast week,
we hosted a seminar together with the prolific agency We Make Websites learning about their experience moving clients from systems like WordPress over to a composable stack. The conversation was more on the high-level and strategic concerns than the nitty-gritty, so it might have something to share with decision-makers and clients that might have questions on how to think about changing stacks. I also wrote a recently published blog post on the same subject . I have already gotten insightful feedback on it from some of you – and while we might not always agree, I learn a lot from your take on it!
We’re looking into to making content that helps with the nitty-gritty of migrating content out of systems like WordPress. Stay tuned!


📘 Our new Content Modeling GuideSpeaking of helpful content, We’re stoked to announce the 3 first chapters of our
new Content Modeling Guide , written by no other than
user J
.

Chapter 1: What it is and How to Get Started
Chapter 2: Laying the Groundwork for Content Modeling
Chapter 3: How to Create a Content Model - includes an introduction to a new Studio Build Workbook template This guide provides a low-barrier introduction to creating a content model as a strategy tool—_before defining Studio schemas_. We believe that if you start with a conceptual model and involve non-developer stakeholders in content model creation, the resulting content and CMS implementation are more flexible, extensible, and scalable. And it helps you create more remarkable experiences with the content they create!

Share with your team and get everyone involved! Post questions and share feedback in
content-modeling
Mar 30, 2023, 11:18 AM
Hey knut, thanks for the great work! Unfortunately my annotation’s popovers are not working even after the upgrade to 3.8.1. Since the MR mentions only Safari, I tried that, I also tried Firefox and Chromium based browsers and it does not work in either of them.Are you sure it is really fixed?
Mar 30, 2023, 11:28 AM
Same here, still broken in 3.8.0 and 3.8.1
Mar 30, 2023, 11:30 AM
Oh noes! I’ll let the team know!
Mar 30, 2023, 11:32 AM
Thank you for the on-going support and helpful content!
Mar 30, 2023, 12:09 PM
Great stuff! A question, will there be some elaboration between on the differences between different models. I’m not sure how a content model differentiates from a object or domain model.
Mar 31, 2023, 11:31 PM
Annotations are working in v3.8.2! Thank you! 🙏
Apr 1, 2023, 1:30 PM
Is the copy/paste to blockContent been fixed?
Apr 2, 2023, 11:49 AM
Yes it is.
Apr 3, 2023, 12:58 PM

