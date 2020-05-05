Trouble adding an image to a Gatsby project using gatsby-image-sharp and gatsby-transformer-sharp.
S
Hi! I'm having some trouble adding an image to the
index.jspage of my project. My project is using gatsby and I've tried rendering it the gatsby image way and it won't render.
May 4, 2020, 12:21 AM
P
Hi User! Could you share your code for (1) how you’re querying the image data, and (2) how you’re implementing the image in this case? 🙂
May 4, 2020, 10:12 AM
S
Hi! I import the image like this
import p1 from '../../img/hero.JPG'and I try and render the image like this:
function Hero () { return ( <div className={styles.hero}> <img src={p1} alt="hero image 1" /> </div> ) } export default Hero;
May 4, 2020, 9:24 PM
S
I tried adding
gatsby-transformer-sharpand
gatsby-image-sharpbut when running npm run dev it didn't compile.
May 4, 2020, 9:52 PM
S
I should add I’m also fine adding images to a page another way. I’m just not sure how
May 5, 2020, 1:17 PM
P
Hi again User, are you using
What errors are you seeing when trying to compile with
gatsby-transformer-sharpand
gatsby-image-sharp?
Also, regarding the image not displaying, do you have any public repo for me to check? It seems to be a default
imgtag in this case, not something loaded by
gatsby-imagefor example, so it should get picked up (in theory 🙂). Have you verified that you can load the image on the specified path?
May 5, 2020, 2:20 PM
S
Hello! Yes I have gatsby-source-sanity for this project I tied just just adding my images through there at one point but I couldn't get the hang of rendering them in the index page 🙃
this is the error that I see
Error: Cannot find module 'gatsby/graphql'followed by a stack trace in node modules. Here's the repo: https://github.com/ademusoyo/ademusoyo-blog
May 5, 2020, 2:36 PM
P
Thanks for sharing the repo link! When I try to run it locally, there seems to be a mismatch between some plugins added to
The issue in this case is that when building the site, Webpack doesn’t seem to have the appropriate loader to process the
gatsby-config.jsbut not to `package.json`:•
gatsby-plugin-sharp•
gatsby-transformer-sharp•
gatsby-plugin-prefetch-google-fontsIf you want to use these plugins, they should be installed to
package.json. That’s more of a side note though: for now I removed them to see the site and check the image issue.
The issue in this case is that when building the site, Webpack doesn’t seem to have the appropriate loader to process the
JPGfiles - that is, when
JPGis written in all caps. If you change the image extensions to
jpg(all lowercase) instead, they should get picked up and start displaying on the site 🤞
May 5, 2020, 3:15 PM
S
wow! thank you so much! I would've been stuck on that forever
May 5, 2020, 3:36 PM
S
is the only way to ensure that it is in package.json is just copying and pasting those dependencies in there? I thought it was just be automatically added but it's not
May 5, 2020, 3:40 PM
S
also, I'm having this issue with the studio https://sanity-io-land.slack.com/archives/C9Z7RC3V1/p1588637937249800
May 5, 2020, 3:41 PM
S
additional error before this is
Error in ./sanity.json (config:sanity)
May 5, 2020, 3:42 PM
P
The way to ensure that plugins like
gatsby-plugin-sharpare installed to your
package.jsonfile, is installing them from the project root (where the
package.jsonfile is). For example:
The --save parameter ensures it’s added to the
npm install --save gatsby-plugin-sharp
package.jsonfile.
I’ll see if I can find some ideas regarding the
Module build failederror and will respond to the other thread if so. Thanks for reminding me 😉
May 5, 2020, 4:45 PM
S
Thank you! 😊
May 5, 2020, 4:46 PM
