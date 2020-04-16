Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Trouble adding image to document using client, resolved with help from community.

6 replies
Last updated: Apr 16, 2020
I’m having some trouble adding an image to a document using the the 
client
. I am successfully uploading the image asset, but Im not sure how to attach that to the field I want in the document. My current attempt is using the 
.patch
functionality and seems like it should be working, but its encountering an error `Content has invalid type: 
sanity.imageAsset
I’ll post code and full error in thread.
Apr 15, 2020, 2:28 PM
client.assets
          .upload('image', logoFile)
          .then(document =&gt; {
            console.log('The file was uploaded!', document)
            // document._type = 'image'
            client.patch(docID)
              .set({logo: document})
              .commit()
              .then(addedLogo =&gt; {
                console.log('Image Added')
                console.log(addedLogo)
              })
              .catch(error =&gt; {
                console.error('Upload failed:', error.message)
              })
          })
          .catch(error =&gt; {
            console.error('Upload failed:', error.message)
          })

Apr 15, 2020, 2:28 PM
.set({
  logo: {
    _type: "image", // &lt;= or whatever the type name is for "logo"
    asset: {
      _type: "reference",
      _ref: document._id
    }
  }
})
It should be something like this, I believe
Apr 15, 2020, 2:30 PM
🔥 Worked like a charm! Thanks!
Apr 15, 2020, 2:35 PM
Hi
user Y
. I thought I’d post here because its so closely related to my other question.
What is the structure for creating a reference with 
client.create
? This is what I’ve got that isn’t working

const doc = {
    _type: 'siteSubmissions',
    businessName,
    referenceId: {
      _type: 'sites',
      _ref: _id,
    },
}

Apr 16, 2020, 5:06 PM
const doc = {
    _type: 'siteSubmissions',
    businessName,
    referenceId: {
      _type: 'reference',
      _ref: _id,
    },
}
provided 
refrenceId
 is a field of the type 
reference
Apr 16, 2020, 5:07 PM
🔥 Thanks again for the blazing fast response!
Apr 16, 2020, 5:09 PM

Sanity.io – build remarkable experiences at scale

Sanity is a customizable solution that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.