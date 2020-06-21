Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Trouble connecting Gatsby Cloud with Sanity.io for preview extension

8 replies
Last updated: Jun 21, 2020
Hello I’m setting up gatsby cloud for my sanity project. Both are hosted on netlify. But I want to test gatsby cloud. But when I connecting with sanity in gatsby cloud it says the preview extension is’nt enabled
Jun 21, 2020, 7:32 AM
Is the gatsby-source-sanity plugin config set up with watchMode and has it got a read token in the Gatsby cloud env?
Jun 21, 2020, 7:40 AM
I don’t use .env files at this moment.
Jun 21, 2020, 7:42 AM
You should delete and regenerate this token since you gave me (and anyone) access to your drafts and system documents now :)
Weird that this doesn’t work though. May be a bug in the Gatsby cloud setup?
Jun 21, 2020, 7:43 AM
yeah I will change this after everything works 😄
Jun 21, 2020, 7:44 AM
what cause can this be?
Jun 21, 2020, 7:55 AM
Maybe it wants you to add the token and the config to the env?
Jun 21, 2020, 7:58 AM
I’d try to follow the instructions here https://www.gatsbyjs.com/docs/sanity/getting-started/
Jun 21, 2020, 7:58 AM
Oh I figured out! Preview extension doesn’t need to be enabled 🤦
Jun 21, 2020, 8:41 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern headless CMS that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.