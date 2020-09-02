Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Trouble displaying PortableText field in Gatsby project

7 replies
Last updated: Sep 2, 2020
SOLVED:

👋 Hi! ‘m trying to get a new custom Page setup and need help displaying the PortableText field to render on the page.

&lt;PortableText
   blocks={data.sanityPage.body}
 /&gt;
• Using the above code to leverage the 
'@sanity/block-content-to-react'
portable text serializer to display the body copy in my page.• The page doesn’t throw any errors, but also doesn’t display any of the body copy.
• Do I not have my keys right for PortableText to display the serialized data within 
data.sanityPage.body
?
🙏 Thanks so much in advance for any advice or pointing me the right reference material or tutorial.

Code: https://github.com/kylemhudson/khud-dev-v2/tree/development
Dev deploy: https://5f4fb3b5235fb5000791beb6--khud.netlify.app/uses/
Sep 2, 2020, 3:04 PM
I think you might want to use the Gatsby source plugin’s raw fields to query your portable text fields.
Sep 2, 2020, 3:55 PM
Sep 2, 2020, 3:55 PM
(and the next section)
Sep 2, 2020, 3:55 PM
user F
thanks! I’ll give it a look 👀
Sep 2, 2020, 4:29 PM
user F
Thanks again for the recco. I looked it over and already have 
gatsby-source-sanity
installed and am using it with a PortableText component in the project:
import React from 'react'
import clientConfig from '../../client-config'
import BasePortableText from '@sanity/block-content-to-react'
import serializers from './serializers'

const PortableText = ({blocks}) =&gt; (
  &lt;BasePortableText blocks={blocks} serializers={serializers} {...clientConfig.sanity} /&gt;
)

export default PortableText
however its the JSX syntax I’m stumbling on to be able to render it to page. Few hours looking for other good examples or repos that would give an example of this type of format to render to page that I’m missing:

&lt;PortableText
   blocks={data.sanityPage.body}
 /&gt;
Most of the examples on Sanity’s site or in other example sites focus on setting the variables and defining the graphql schema, but now how to then structure and render the data in JSX.

Thanks again
Sep 2, 2020, 7:10 PM
What you have there looks fine. Check you're getting the data you expect via data.sanityPage.body. I was suggesting querying _rawBody instead in your GraphQL query.
Sep 2, 2020, 7:20 PM
Worked like a charm. You rock
user F
!! 🙌
https://5f4ff1a3e045670007632dbc--khud.netlify.app/uses/
Sep 2, 2020, 7:30 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern headless CMS that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.