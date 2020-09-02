Trouble displaying PortableText field in Gatsby project

user F

gatsby-source-sanity

import React from 'react' import clientConfig from '../../client-config' import BasePortableText from '@sanity/block-content-to-react' import serializers from './serializers' const PortableText = ({blocks}) => ( <BasePortableText blocks={blocks} serializers={serializers} {...clientConfig.sanity} /> ) export default PortableText

<PortableText blocks={data.sanityPage.body} />

Thanks again for the recco. I looked it over and already haveinstalled and am using it with a PortableText component in the project:however its the JSX syntax I’m stumbling on to be able to render it to page. Few hours looking for other good examples or repos that would give an example of this type of format to render to page that I’m missing:Most of the examples on Sanity’s site or in other example sites focus on setting the variables and defining the graphql schema, but now how to then structure and render the data in JSX.Thanks again