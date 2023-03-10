Trouble getting images to populate in a Sanity.io application

import { createClient } from "@sanity/client"; import imageUrlBuilder from "@sanity/image-url"; export const config = { projectId: 'nf98xbc0', dataset: 'production', apiVersion: '2023-03-02', useCdn: true, }; const builder = imageUrlBuilder(config); export const sanityClient = createClient(config); function urlFor(source) { return builder.image(source); } export {urlFor}

const Engineers = () => { const [engineers, setEngineers] = useState([]); useEffect(() => { sanityClient .fetch( `*[_type == "engineers"] | order(name) { name, genres, image{ asset->{ _id, url } } }`) .then((data) => setEngineers(data)) .catch((error) => console.error(error)); }, []);

{engineers.map((engineer) => ( <NavigationCard key={engineer._id}> <NavigationImg src={engineer.image.asset.url} /> <NavigationTitle> {engineer.name} <Genres>{engineer.genres}</Genres> </NavigationTitle> </NavigationCard> ))}

const Studios = () => { const [studios, setStudios] = useState([]); useEffect(() => { sanityClient .fetch( `*[_type == "studios"] | order(name) { name, image{ asset->{ _id, url } } }`) .then((data) => setStudios(data)) .catch((error) => console.error(error)); }, []);

{studios.map((studio) => ( <NavigationCard> <NavigationImg src={studios.image.asset.url} /> <NavigationTitle> {studio.name} </NavigationTitle> </NavigationCard> ))}

Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'asset')

Reposting with higher detail, having a problem getting images to populate. my client.js is as follows -on one page of my application the images work fine, my import statement looks like this -and my usage -this works perfectly, no errors or issues, however on another page the same set up doesnt work -import statement:Usage:basically the exact same thing except for this page i get the error -Im very confused because these items are almost identical and yet i get an error for one and not the other.is there a better way to import images? is there something im missing entirely. thank you in advance for any help!