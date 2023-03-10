Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Trouble getting images to populate in a Sanity.io application

2 replies
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
Reposting with higher detail, having a problem getting images to populate.my client.js is as follows -

import { createClient } from "@sanity/client";
import imageUrlBuilder from "@sanity/image-url";

export const config = {
    projectId: 'nf98xbc0',
    dataset: 'production',
    apiVersion: '2023-03-02',
    useCdn: true,
};

const builder = imageUrlBuilder(config);

export const sanityClient = createClient(config);

function urlFor(source) {
    return builder.image(source);
}

export {urlFor}
on one page of my application the images work fine, my import statement looks like this -


const Engineers = () =&gt; {
  const [engineers, setEngineers] = useState([]);

  useEffect(() =&gt; {
    sanityClient
      .fetch(
        `*[_type == "engineers"] | order(name) {
          name,
          genres,
          image{
            asset-&gt;{
              _id,
              url
            }
          }
        }`)
      .then((data) =&gt; setEngineers(data))
      .catch((error) =&gt; console.error(error));
  }, []);
and my usage -

{engineers.map((engineer) =&gt; (
            &lt;NavigationCard key={engineer._id}&gt;
              &lt;NavigationImg src={engineer.image.asset.url} /&gt;
              &lt;NavigationTitle&gt;
                {engineer.name}
                &lt;Genres&gt;{engineer.genres}&lt;/Genres&gt;
              &lt;/NavigationTitle&gt;
            &lt;/NavigationCard&gt;
          ))}
this works perfectly, no errors or issues, however on another page the same set up doesnt work -
import statement:

const Studios = () =&gt; {
  const [studios, setStudios] = useState([]);

  useEffect(() =&gt; {
    sanityClient
      .fetch(
        `*[_type == "studios"] | order(name) {
          name,
          image{
            asset-&gt;{
              _id,
              url
            }
          }
        }`)
      .then((data) =&gt; setStudios(data))
      .catch((error) =&gt; console.error(error));
  }, []);
Usage:

{studios.map((studio) =&gt; (
          &lt;NavigationCard&gt;
            &lt;NavigationImg src={studios.image.asset.url} /&gt;
            &lt;NavigationTitle&gt;
              {studio.name}
            &lt;/NavigationTitle&gt;
          &lt;/NavigationCard&gt;
        ))}
basically the exact same thing except for this page i get the error -

Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'asset')
Im very confused because these items are almost identical and yet i get an error for one and not the other.
is there a better way to import images? is there something im missing entirely. thank you in advance for any help!
Mar 10, 2023, 3:53 PM
As was pointed out in your previous thread, you’re trying to evaluate an object before the promise has resolved. You either need to check for the existence of the data first or use optional chaining.
Mar 10, 2023, 7:09 PM
user M
understood. thank you, im sorry im very new with this, could you please help me with that?
Mar 10, 2023, 7:22 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Best practices for modeling and querying recursively nested documents in Sanity.io.Dec 5, 2022
Discussion of filtering related documents in a dynamic filter for an array of references in Sanity.ioDec 23, 2022
Converting comma-separated string to multiple tags in SanityDec 29, 2022
Modeling a "scroll to div" link in Sanity.io using a custom string component and a dropdown menu.Jan 13, 2023
Discussing the categorization of landing pages and how to approach modeling for an app-like project in Sanity.Apr 3, 2023
Discussion on how to create a search function in a custom movie app using Next.js and Sanity.io.Nov 29, 2022
Filtering an array of linked events based on date in a Groq queryJan 6, 2023
Groq query to exclude items from an array within a document type in SanityJan 30, 2023
Querying and dereferencing documents with arrays and references in Sanity.ioMar 14, 2023
Querying nested arrays in GROQ for filtering resultsApr 20, 2023

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.