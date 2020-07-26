Skip to content
Trouble getting user-cropped pictures from REST API, resolved with correct image builder usage.

Last updated: Jul 26, 2020
I cannot, for the life of me, get the user-cropped pictures - using the UrlBuilder or the REST API directly. I can get the crop and hotspot details from GROQ query, but then I have to apply is all client-side.. I must be missing something.• The default view ignores the asset's user-defined cropping 

max-h
returns the full size photo
auto=format
returns a jpeg (should it not return a WEBP?)
Is there any chance it's just not working? That sounds unlikely, seeing as I'm the only one complaining 🤔Should I use the
AssetUtils library instead? It's not quite clear what the difference, if I'm only after the basic functionality of getting the cropped images from the server and applying the hotspot..
Jun 17, 2020, 10:21 AM
I had a similar issue and it turned out I was feeding the image builder the asset (
image.asset
) instead of the 
image
itself. The image should contain some extra fields like 
crop
. I think the image builder passes this to the 
fp-x
, 
fp-y
and other relevant params.
Jun 17, 2020, 11:00 AM
Somehow, it doesn't break if you do this, but you lose the extra information.
Jun 17, 2020, 11:00 AM
Oh! That did the trick! Geez, that's hours I ain't getting back. Thanks!!
Jun 17, 2020, 1:56 PM
user L
Thanks! This was driving me crazy!
Jul 26, 2020, 1:44 PM

