max-h

auto=format

🤔

I cannot, for the life of me, get the user-cropped pictures - using the UrlBuilder or the REST API directly. I can get the crop and hotspot details from GROQ query, but then I have to apply is all client-side.. I must be missing something. • The default view ignores the asset's user-defined croppingreturns the full size photo •returns a jpeg (should it not return a WEBP?)Should I use the AssetUtils library instead? It's not quite clear what the difference, if I'm only after the basic functionality of getting the cropped images from the server and applying the hotspot..