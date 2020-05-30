Skip to content
Trouble mapping GraphQL query to component in Gatsby

4 replies
Last updated: May 30, 2020
So haven't really worked with Sanity/Gatsby for a while but trying to get more into it recently, but right now I can't for the love of god get my query to work. I get it to work in the Gatsby/GraphQL playground thing, but I can't map it out in a component. Currently my code looks like (see below), and I get no console errors, but when I try to go into localhost:8000 I get the error "Cannot read property 'edges' of undefined". Any tips on how to fix?

import React, { useState } from "react"
import styled from "styled-components"
import { graphql } from "gatsby"

export const query = graphql`
  {
    allSanityProduct {
      edges {
        node {
          title
          sanityId
          description
        }
      }
    }
  }
`

const TestComponent = data =&gt; (
  &lt;Box&gt;
    &lt;p&gt;Test&lt;/p&gt;
    &lt;select name="product"&gt;
      {data.allSanityProduct.edges.map(({ node: product }) =&gt; (
        &lt;option&gt;{product.title}&lt;/option&gt;
      ))}
    &lt;/select&gt;
  &lt;/Box&gt;
)

export default TestComponent

const Box = styled.div`
  padding-bottom: 100px;
  border-bottom: 2px dotted red;
`
May 30, 2020, 12:46 PM
What do you see if you log 
data
to your console?
May 30, 2020, 2:16 PM
Managed to fix it. Hadn't passed data down correctly from index
May 30, 2020, 2:24 PM
Glad to hear, Per, and thanks for sharing what the issue was 🎉
May 30, 2020, 2:27 PM

