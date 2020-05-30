Trouble mapping GraphQL query to component in Gatsby

import React, { useState } from "react" import styled from "styled-components" import { graphql } from "gatsby" export const query = graphql` { allSanityProduct { edges { node { title sanityId description } } } } ` const TestComponent = data => ( <Box> <p>Test</p> <select name="product"> {data.allSanityProduct.edges.map(({ node: product }) => ( <option>{product.title}</option> ))} </select> </Box> ) export default TestComponent const Box = styled.div` padding-bottom: 100px; border-bottom: 2px dotted red; `

So haven't really worked with Sanity/Gatsby for a while but trying to get more into it recently, but right now I can't for the love of god get my query to work. I get it to work in the Gatsby/GraphQL playground thing, but I can't map it out in a component. Currently my code looks like (see below), and I get no console errors, but when I try to go into localhost:8000 I get the error "Cannot read property 'edges' of undefined". Any tips on how to fix?