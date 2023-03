{ allTransfer { _id } }

const getData = async () => { const data = await cms.fetch(`{ allTransfer { _id } }`); console.log(data); //eslint-disable-line }

Hi Everyone!This is my very first experience with sanity; and im stuck! Any help would be much appreciated!I have a basic schema and have written a query that reurns the data i would expect it to return in graphQL playgroundBut when I use that same query in a javascript project; the only result I get back is an empty object.can anybody point me in the direction of what I'm doing wrong? :(