import React, { useState, useEffect } from 'react'; import { AiFillEye, AiFillGithub } from 'react-icons/ai'; import { motion } from 'framer-motion'; import { AppWrap } from '../../wrapper'; import { urlFor, client } from '../../client'; import './Work.scss'; const Work = () => { const [activeFilter, setActiveFilter] = useState('All'); const [animateCard, setAnimateCard] = useState({ y: 0, opacity: 1 }); const [works, setWorks] = useState([]); const [filterWork, setFilterWork] = useState([]); useEffect(() => { const query = '*[_type == "works"]'; client.fetch(query) .then((data) => { setWorks(data); setFilterWork(data); }) }, []) const handleWorkFilter = (item) => { } return ( <> <h2 className="head-text">My Creative <span>Portfolio </span>Section</h2> <div className="app__work-filter"> {['UI/UX', 'Web App', 'Mobile App', 'React JS', 'All'].map((item, index) => ( <div key={index} onClick={() => handleWorkFilter(item)} className={`app__work-filter-item app__flex p-text ${activeFilter === item ? 'item-active' : ''}`} > {item} </div> ))} </div> <motion.div animate={animateCard} transition={{ duration: 0.5, delay: 0.5 }} className="app__work-portfolio" > {filterWork.map((work, index) => { <div className="app__work-item app__flex" key={index}> <div className="app__work-img app__flex"> <img src={urlFor(work.imgUrl)} alt={work.name} /> </div> </div> })} </motion.div> </> ) } export default Work

Hello everyoneI've got a little problem with uploading images by sanity on my website project. I think I did everything right but the pictures in the "work" section still don't render . i'll show you some screens with code and sanity desk.