const toMarkdown = require('@sanity/block-content-to-markdown') const client = require('@sanity/client')({ projectId: '<your project id>', dataset: '<some dataset>', useCdn: true }) const serializers = { types: { code: props => '```' + props.node.language + '

' + props.node.code + '

```' } } client.fetch('*[_type == "article"][0]').then(article => { console.log(toMarkdown(article.body, {serializers})) })

Is there anyone here who has knowledge of or uses this plug-in? https://github.com/sanity-io/block-content-to-markdown I have problems handling images and I don’t know the solution. Does anyone have a code that actually works? I have tried to follow the documentation but still get an error message. My code is based on the example from the documentation, but where do I insert the parameter for handling images.