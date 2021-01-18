Trouble with nested block content rendering in custom block definition

function ImageBlockLeftSerializer(props) { const img = h('img', {src: getImageUrl({ node: props.node.image, options: props.options})}) return h('div', {className: 'row'}, [ h('div', {className: 'col-12 col-md-6 d-flex align-items-center'}, img), h('div', {className: 'col-12 col-md-6'}, props.node.text) ]) }

export default { title: 'Block Content', name: 'blockContent', type: 'array', of: [ // normal stuff { type: 'imageBlockLeft' } ]

props.node.text

blockContentToHtml

export default { name: 'imageBlockLeft', title: 'Image Block (Left)', type: 'object', fields: [ { name: 'image', title: 'Image', type: 'image', validation: Rule => Rule.required() }, { name: 'text', title: 'Text', type: 'blockContent' } ] }

{ "node": { "_key": "8aadac420e1a", "_type": "imageBlockLeft", "image": { "_type": "image", "asset": { "_ref": "image-35774cbd8c18717d79503e716e5829dad730a134-407x229-png", "_type": "reference" } }, "text": [ { "_key": "034bfcfdf0dd", "_type": "block", "children": [ { "_key": "7cb2dc325caa", "_type": "span", "marks": [], "text": "Test ImageBlockLeft" } ], "markDefs": [], "style": "h1" }, { "_key": "2739c417f299", "_type": "block", "children": [ { "_key": "35c1a24c980b", "_type": "span", "marks": [], "text": "Some dummy content in the text attribute of this content type." } ], "markDefs": [], "style": "normal" } ] }, "options": { "projectId": "89ig8fee", "dataset": "ccblog", "imageOptions": {} }, "children": [] }

I’m struggling to get nested block content rendering. I have a custom block that itself contains block content.for a schema like this:if I putthroughin my serializer then I get the HTML output as a string but not as HTML. That’s the closest I’ve got. Any ideas?Custom block definition:Example props: