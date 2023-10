*[_type=="siteStructure" && !(_id in path("drafts.**"))]{ _type, "main":mpWrappers[]{ mainPage->{ _id, title, "slug":slug.current, "hidden":meta.hiddenInNavigation, "translations": *[_id in path("i18n." + ^._id + ".*")]{ _id, "slug":slug.current, "hidden":meta.hiddenInNavigation } }, subPages[]->{ _id, title, "slug":slug.current, "hidden":meta.hiddenInNavigation, "translations": *[_id in path("i18n." + ^._id + ".*")]{ _id, "slug":slug.current, "hidden":meta.hiddenInNavigation } } } }

subPages

mainPage

🤷‍♂️

translations

Hi everyone! I'm having troubles getting some data. Hope you can give me some helpful hints.1. We're working with Intl Plugin . I'm trying to get the translated records (Document translation level):Works like expected with the. But unfortunately I have no luck with thetranslations, no records showing up here (in Vision). Everything's published. Strangely, it works when i copy/paste the id directly in the query...2. Then, theobjects are ALWAYS empty in the frontend. I found this article which describes the problem. The solution was to pass an authentication token, because paths with dots in it are always private, apparently. Tried it with no luck, but maybe I did something wrong. Is this article still up to date?Much appreciated your help on this.Sincerely, Thomas