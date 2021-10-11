Troubles with getting translated records using the Intl Plugin in Sanity.io
Hi everyone! I'm having troubles getting some data. Hope you can give me some helpful hints.
1. We're working with
Intl Plugin . I'm trying to get the translated records (Document translation level):
2. Then, the
Much appreciated your help on this.
Sincerely, Thomas
Works like expected with the
*[_type=="siteStructure" && !(_id in path("drafts.**"))]{ _type, "main":mpWrappers[]{ mainPage->{ _id, title, "slug":slug.current, "hidden":meta.hiddenInNavigation, "translations": *[_id in path("i18n." + ^._id + ".*")]{ _id, "slug":slug.current, "hidden":meta.hiddenInNavigation } }, subPages[]->{ _id, title, "slug":slug.current, "hidden":meta.hiddenInNavigation, "translations": *[_id in path("i18n." + ^._id + ".*")]{ _id, "slug":slug.current, "hidden":meta.hiddenInNavigation } } } }
subPages. But unfortunately I have no luck with the
mainPagetranslations, no records showing up here (in Vision). Everything's published. Strangely, it works when i copy/paste the id directly in the query... 🤷♂️
Oct 11, 2021, 9:35 AM
Hi! Which API version are you using here?
Oct 11, 2021, 9:50 AM
Hi, thank you for your response. We are using
v1. I just realised, when i change the version to
vXor
v2021-03-25the data comes out as expected! OK, i'll give it a try with another version. But what is this about? Which version should i prefer?
Oct 11, 2021, 10:20 AM
You should definitely use
v2021-03-25. It contains many fixes to
v1.
Oct 11, 2021, 10:36 AM
vXis where we put certain experimental beta features that are not documented or officially supported.
Oct 11, 2021, 10:36 AM
In this case, just to be clear, it works with the newer version because of some important fixes to array handling.
Oct 11, 2021, 10:38 AM
I recommend reading the changelog for the list of breaking changes: https://www.sanity.io/changelog?platforms=GROQ
Oct 11, 2021, 10:38 AM
OK, I just read the API Versioning in the Docs, everythings clear in this case. I continue using
v2021-03-25.But, there's still no translation data in the frontend. Would you recommend to set an authentication token to work around this?
Oct 11, 2021, 10:40 AM
Ah, right, you should avoid dots in IDs. But if you really want these to be public, you should be able to give public access to them. Let me find the docs…
Oct 11, 2021, 10:41 AM
Actually, this (custom roles ) is only available to enterprise plans, sorry.
Oct 11, 2021, 10:47 AM
I believe the best solution is to avoid dots in document IDs. Not to use an authentication token — that seems too hacky to me.
Oct 11, 2021, 10:48 AM
Now this makes sense to me. We're on a
Free foreverplan right now but would like to switch to a business plan anyway. Much appreciated your help! Thanks a lot.
Oct 11, 2021, 10:57 AM
Note that enterprise != business
Oct 11, 2021, 10:58 AM
This may actually be an issue with the Intl plugin. I’m conferring with my colleagues.
Oct 11, 2021, 10:59 AM
OK ,we still have to deal with the offers... All good for now!
Oct 11, 2021, 11:01 AM
Yes, you can configure the plugin to not use dots, thus avoiding the whole problem: https://github.com/LiamMartens/sanity-plugin-intl-input/blob/develop/docs/general-configuration.md
Oct 11, 2021, 11:07 AM
Oh nice! Will check out, thanks!
Oct 11, 2021, 11:08 AM
So after a short break we're able to change the ID structure of the intl-Plugin to delimiters:
Now I'm struggling with the query. So this won't work:
32b660c2-08a6-41a9-8e6c-e0384bf12146__i18n_fr_CH
and this won't work:
"translations": *[_id in path(^._id + "__i18n_*")]
For comparison, this does the job, but without an specific ID:
"translations": *[_id match [^._id + "__i18n_*"]]
"translations": *[_id match ["*__i18n_*"]]
user Lany ideas?
Oct 11, 2021, 1:52 PM
I’m not familiar with the Intl plugin. What does an ID look like?
Oct 11, 2021, 2:02 PM
32b660c2-08a6-41a9-8e6c-e0384bf12146__i18n_fr_CH
Oct 11, 2021, 2:03 PM
Your problem here is that
matchis intended for text, meaning it tokenizes. So this isn’t going to work, unfortunately.
Oct 11, 2021, 2:08 PM
A
In theory
in path(...)should work, but I haven’t thought about it much.
Oct 11, 2021, 2:09 PM
You're right. This worked out:
"translations": *[_id in path(^._id + "__i18n_" + __i18n_lang)]
Oct 11, 2021, 2:35 PM
Great!
Oct 11, 2021, 2:36 PM
