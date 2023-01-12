Troubleshooting a GROQ Query for a Collection Carousel Component

*[_type == "home"]{ modules[]{ _key, _type, ......, defined(collection) => {collection}, defined(button) => {button}, defined(heading) => {heading}, defined(productsToShow) => {productsToShow}, ......, } }

{ _key:c7bc0977eabdfde721a019b2fedee81f _type:collectionCarrousel button: { _type:ctaButton link:/collections/annes-picks text:Shop now } collection: { _ref:shopifyCollection-26024345637 _type:reference } heading:Layering Necklaces productsToShow:8 }

import {BlockElementIcon} from '@sanity/icons' export default { title: 'Collection carrousel', name: 'collectionCarrousel', type: 'object', icon: BlockElementIcon, preview: { prepare({media}) { return { title: 'Collection carrousel', media: BlockElementIcon, } }, }, fields: [ { title: 'Collection products to be displayed', name: 'collection', type: 'reference', to: [{type: 'collection'}], }, { title: 'Heading', name: 'heading', type: 'string', description: 'Heading for the collection carrousel', }, { title: 'Amount of products to show', name: 'productsToShow', type: 'number', description: 'Amount of products to show in the collection carrousel', validation: (Rule) => Rule.required().min(1).max(50), }, { title: 'Button', name: 'button', type: 'ctaButton', description: 'Button displayed under carrousel', }, ], }

Hi all,I am trying to build out a collection carousel component and I’m using the Shopify Connect plugin to sync the data from the Shopify store which is all good and the data is coming through, but the problem I am having is when I am retrieving the data in my Hydrogen front-end, the actual products inside the collection that has been selected are not coming back in the request and I’m struggling to find out how to get the product data to come backMy current GROQ query is:And the resulting data from that GROQ query is the following:My schema is as follows:Would appreciate any help with this