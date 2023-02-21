Troubleshooting a warning in Sanity schema for background color field

import { BsPlayCircle } from 'react-icons/bs' export default { name: 'video', type: 'document', title: 'Video', icon: BsPlayCircle, groups: [ { name: 'content', title: 'Content' }, { name: 'style', title: 'CSS' } ], fieldsets: [ { title: 'Call to action', name: 'cta', description: 'Fill in text and choose page for the call to action button.', group: 'content' } ], fields: [ { name: 'subheading', type: 'string', title: 'Subheading', description: 'Usually the name of the speaker', group: 'content' }, { name: 'title', type: 'string', title: 'Title', description: 'A short, informative title', group: 'content' }, { name: 'text', type: 'bodyPortableText', title: 'Description', description: 'Help the reader understand if the talk is relevant for them', group: 'content' }, { name: 'ctaText', type: 'string', title: 'Call to action text', description: 'The text that goes on the button', fieldset: 'cta' }, { title: 'Link', description: 'Select the talk to link to', name: 'link', type: 'reference', to: [ { type: 'talk' } ], fieldset: 'cta' }, { name: 'image', type: 'mainImage', title: 'Image', group: 'content' }, { name: 'bgColor', title: 'Background colour', type: 'string', options: { list: [ { title: 'Hot pink', value: '#f900c2' }, { title: 'Burnt orange', value: '#f07a54' }, { title: 'Black', value: 'rgb(8,6,6)' }, { title: 'Dark blue', value: 'rgb(32, 32, 100)' }, { title: 'Bright yellow', value: '#EFE600' }, ], layout: 'radio' }, group: 'style' }, { name: 'crop', title: 'Cropping path', type: 'string', group: 'style' }, { name: 'align', title: 'Place the image to the left side', description: 'Right is the default', type: 'boolean', group: 'style' }, { name: 'borderRadius', title: 'Border radius', type: 'string', group: 'style' } ], preview: { select: { title: 'title', media: 'image' } } }