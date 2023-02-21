Skip to content
Troubleshooting a warning in Sanity schema for background color field

Last updated: Feb 21, 2023
Hello dear experts 🙂I’ve got the following in my schema, which I’ve based of the example
in the string docs .
    {
      name: 'bgColor',
      title: 'Background colour',
      type: 'string',
      options: {
        list: [
          { title: 'Hot pink', value: '#f900c2' },
          { title: 'Burnt orange', value: '#f07a54' },
          { title: 'Black', value: 'rgb(8,6,6)' },
          { title: 'Dark blue', value: 'rgb(32, 32, 100)' },
          { title: 'Bright yellow', value: '#EFE600' },
        ],
        layout: 'radio'
      }
    }
But I get a warning in studio saying “expected type string, got array”. How do I go about fixing that?
Feb 21, 2023, 1:16 PM
Your code looks good from what I can see. Can you most the object or doc that field is in as well?
Something like:


{
  title: 'Screening',
  name: 'screening',
  type: 'document',
  fields: [
    // ... 
      {
      title: 'Cinema address',
      name: 'address',
      type: 'address'
    }
    // ... 
  ]
}
Feb 21, 2023, 1:19 PM
user C
sorry, I didn’t quite get what you meant there..?Here’s the schema in its entirety, everything else works.


import { BsPlayCircle } from 'react-icons/bs'

export default {
  name: 'video',
  type: 'document',
  title: 'Video',
  icon: BsPlayCircle,
  groups: [
    {
      name: 'content',
      title: 'Content'
    },
    {
      name: 'style',
      title: 'CSS'
    }
  ],
  fieldsets: [
    {
      title: 'Call to action',
      name: 'cta',
      description: 'Fill in text and choose page for the call to action button.',
      group: 'content'
    }
  ],
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'subheading',
      type: 'string',
      title: 'Subheading',
      description: 'Usually the name of the speaker',
      group: 'content'
    },
    {
      name: 'title',
      type: 'string',
      title: 'Title',
      description: 'A short, informative title',
      group: 'content'
    },
    {
      name: 'text',
      type: 'bodyPortableText',
      title: 'Description',
      description: 'Help the reader understand if the talk is relevant for them',
      group: 'content'
    },
    {
      name: 'ctaText',
      type: 'string',
      title: 'Call to action text',
      description: 'The text that goes on the button',
      fieldset: 'cta'
    },
    {
      title: 'Link',
      description: 'Select the talk to link to',
      name: 'link',
      type: 'reference',
      to: [
        { type: 'talk' }
      ],
      fieldset: 'cta'
    },
    {
      name: 'image',
      type: 'mainImage',
      title: 'Image',
      group: 'content'
    },
    {
      name: 'bgColor',
      title: 'Background colour',
      type: 'string',
      options: {
        list: [
          { title: 'Hot pink', value: '#f900c2' },
          { title: 'Burnt orange', value: '#f07a54' },
          { title: 'Black', value: 'rgb(8,6,6)' },
          { title: 'Dark blue', value: 'rgb(32, 32, 100)' },
          { title: 'Bright yellow', value: '#EFE600' },
        ],
        layout: 'radio'
      },
      group: 'style'
    },
    {
      name: 'crop',
      title: 'Cropping path',
      type: 'string',
      group: 'style'
    },
    {
      name: 'align',
      title: 'Place the image to the left side',
      description: 'Right is the default',
      type: 'boolean',
      group: 'style'
    },
    {
      name: 'borderRadius',
      title: 'Border radius',
      type: 'string',
      group: 'style'
    }
  ],
  preview: {
    select: {
      title: 'title',
      media: 'image'
    }
  }
}
Feb 21, 2023, 1:52 PM
I just ran it on a V3 install and everything worked great. (see screenshot) I recommend deleting the doc with the error and starting on a fresh doc to see if the error repeats.
** I had to remove the objects and references that had to do with your other schema.
Feb 21, 2023, 2:09 PM
Thank you, i’ll give that a go!
Feb 21, 2023, 2:09 PM
Great! Let me know if it still errors.I also had it setup as a .ts file with defineType &amp; defineFields
Feb 21, 2023, 2:10 PM
ok, i don’t know typescript properly yet, so will see how it goes 🙂It might be that it’s kinda stuck, because the field was an array at first, then i changed it to string.
Feb 21, 2023, 2:11 PM
that worked ! weird.
Feb 21, 2023, 2:47 PM
Your array first then field assumption is correct. I had that happen yesterday with a content block. Glad it worked!
Feb 21, 2023, 2:51 PM
Lucky for me it happened to you yesterday. Thank you!
Feb 21, 2023, 2:52 PM

