Troubleshooting an error with @sanity/desk-tool/structure plugin

Last updated: Jun 3, 2021
Hey! How do I resolve this issue? I have tried a lot of things now. Deleted node_modules and reinstalled, upgraded sanity and all plugins, copied code from another working project to make sure the syntax is correct ++. But I always get this error.
Jun 3, 2021, 9:49 AM
Have you made sure you deleted &amp; reinstalled the node_modules from you sanity folder, not the root of the React project?On the same note is 
part:@sanity/desk-tool/structure
installed in your 
sanity.json
?
How are you using the structure plugin?
Jun 3, 2021, 10:18 AM
Yes, did delete ALL node_modules. Just did it once more now, and same issue. Here is my `sanity.json`:
Jun 3, 2021, 10:21 AM
Hmm, make sure you are on the latest Sanity version with 
$ sanity upgrade
. And then try to rebuild the client (from root folder) 
npm install --save @sanity/client
. Else try to remove the plugin to see if it works without it.
Jun 3, 2021, 10:34 AM
Hmm. Still same issue. Tried deleting `node_modules`in all folders, and 
yarn.lock
, updated 
@sanity/client
on frontend, did the 
sanity upgrade
.
Jun 3, 2021, 10:43 AM
Tried 
yarn remove
and 
sanity uninstall
and reinstalled 
@sanity/desk-tool
. Still same issue. 😕
Jun 3, 2021, 10:57 AM
Running out of ideas. I definitely think its still related node_modules/things installed in the wrong place. Maybe try a different node version: I’m on 
node/14.17.0
Jun 3, 2021, 11:16 AM
I can do that, but I tested another project with the same setup, and that works. I even copied everything from there, line by line.
Should 
@sanity/desk-tool
be installed with yarn or 
sanity install
or anything?
Jun 3, 2021, 11:41 AM
Finally figured it out 🤪 I was thinking maybe 
sanity deploy
would give some different error message. And it did. And it showed me there was a spelling error in the 
deskStructure.ts
file! 😅
The error message from 
sanity start
was really cryptic though. So sort of led me astray.
Jun 3, 2021, 12:29 PM
Good thinking to run a different command to get more information. I agree the original error message was far from useful here - something we should look into 🙂 Glad you figured it out!
Jun 3, 2021, 1:12 PM

