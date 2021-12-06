Troubleshooting bypassing document creation in Sanity Studio

siteSettings

export default () => { S.list() .title('Content') .items([ ...S.documentTypeListItems() ]) }

The data is still there, your Studio just isn't capable of rendering a child that does not exist. If you don't have adocument, but you've told your Structure to render it, it'll throw an error. For now, change your structure to:It should just give you all of the documents in your schema. Then, create the actualdocument and try to isolate it as a singleton.