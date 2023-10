sanity dataset import

Hello all! I’m moving a Wordpress blog to Gatsby / Sanity set up. I’ve converted the content to markdown and works on Gatsby, but markdown is a bit weighty for my client to manage, so I’d like to bring my markdown into Sanity. I’m test running this with a smaller site first, but my client has thousands of blog posts, so I need this automated in conversion. I’ve found the markdown-to-sanity option, but can’t seem to get it to write the ndjson file from the CLI so I can use. Anyone have any suggestions?