E
Hello all! I’m moving a Wordpress blog to Gatsby / Sanity set up. I’ve converted the content to markdown and works on Gatsby, but markdown is a bit weighty for my client to manage, so I’d like to bring my markdown into Sanity. I’m test running this with a smaller site first, but my client has thousands of blog posts, so I need this automated in conversion. I’ve found the markdown-to-sanity option, but can’t seem to get it to write the ndjson file from the CLI so I can use
sanity dataset import. Anyone have any suggestions?
Apr 20, 2022, 1:12 PM
E
This is the response I get. I’m not sure if I’m following the instructions correctly, so let me know if I missed something there. I have also used ls -l, chown and sudo to try to get past the permissions issue and finally sudo just tells me
./blog: command not found, which is part of why I suspect I missed something.
Apr 20, 2022, 3:43 PM
B
what happens when you check to see if
To check this (if using npm global installs) you can run this command
markdown-to-sanitywas successfully installed? It seems like it is possible that the
npm -ginstall of it may have failed if you didn't
sudoinstall it in the first place (just a thought).
To check this (if using npm global installs) you can run this command
npm list -g markdown-to-sanityand you should get an output similar to what you see in the screenshot I have attached
Apr 20, 2022, 8:14 PM
E
Thanks for responding Benjamin. Looks like the same when I check my global install and I’ve checked my package.json file, which shows installed as well.
Apr 20, 2022, 8:25 PM
B
What happens when you type only
markdown-to-sanityinto your CLI like so, and hit enter?
Apr 20, 2022, 8:28 PM
E
Before when I tried it wouldn’t do anything, but I just tried again and got this:
Apr 20, 2022, 8:46 PM
B
Excellent! Progress forward with new errors is better than nothing, If you just build out a console log for that
img.getAttribute("src")from line 37 what output do you get?
Apr 20, 2022, 8:55 PM
E
Not sure how to do the console.log on this to be honest, but just looking at where the issue is from this error - looks like it’s with images, none of my markdown has images, which is why it returns undefined. Maybe markdown-to-sanity doesn’t support the conversion without images?
Apr 20, 2022, 9:03 PM
B
True, logging the module could be a bit tough 😅 , I'm not entirely sure why you are receiving the error, and don't have much experience with
markdown-to-sanitybut I posted the message to our team to see if others might have some more insight
Apr 20, 2022, 9:32 PM
B
Can you post your
mdfile that you are attempting to convert? (Or if you feel more comfortable you can DM it to me)
Apr 20, 2022, 9:47 PM
E
I’m launching to Netlify from GitHub, so you can find it here: https://github.com/EricPhifer/uof-gatsby
Apr 20, 2022, 9:57 PM
B
Looks like I found your problem.
Line 158 of
I downloaded your repo and was able to successfully run the tool when I deleted the corrupt document in question without a problem.
Line 158 of
does-god-tempt.mdhas a broken image link in the figure element that is causing the markdown converter tool to error.
I downloaded your repo and was able to successfully run the tool when I deleted the corrupt document in question without a problem.
Apr 20, 2022, 10:32 PM
B
Let me know if that works for you Eric!
Apr 20, 2022, 10:35 PM
E
Yes! Thank you. And now I have something to watch out for when I do this on a larger scale. I really appreciate it.
Apr 21, 2022, 10:44 AM
B
You got it Eric, glad to help!
Apr 21, 2022, 4:34 PM
