markdown-to-sanity

npm -g

sudo

npm list -g markdown-to-sanity

what happens when you check to see ifwas successfully installed? It seems like it is possible that theinstall of it may have failed if you didn'tinstall it in the first place (just a thought).To check this (if using npm global installs) you can run this commandand you should get an output similar to what you see in the screenshot I have attached