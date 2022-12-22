Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Troubleshooting custom validation for image dimensions in a Sanity schema

31 replies
Last updated: Dec 22, 2022
Quick question. Is there a way to log a value in a sanity document?
Dec 22, 2022, 7:55 PM
Hey
user J
! Can you provide some more context around what you're trying to do? Is this in a custom component or inside of a regular schema?
Dec 22, 2022, 7:58 PM
Im trying to create custom validation where an image dimensions conforms to a minimum ratio of width/length in my schema
Dec 22, 2022, 7:59 PM
const minHeight = dimensions.width * 5 / 4
Dec 22, 2022, 8:00 PM
so i would like to console.log minHeight
Dec 22, 2022, 8:00 PM
to be clear my dimension validation is otherwise working correctly
Dec 22, 2022, 8:00 PM
Is min height defined in your schema files or a value you've entered into a field?
Dec 22, 2022, 8:02 PM
validation: Rule =&gt; Rule.custom(image =&gt; {

if (!image) return true

const { dimensions } = decodeAssetId(image.asset._ref)

const minHeight = dimensions.width * 5 / 4

return dimensions.width &gt;= 1000 &amp;&amp; dimensions.height &gt;= minHeight || "Minimum width is 1000. Image must be rectangle."

}),
Dec 22, 2022, 8:03 PM
its placed within my custom validation
Dec 22, 2022, 8:03 PM
so its in my field
Dec 22, 2022, 8:04 PM
That's just works like a normal function, so you should be able to do this:
validation: Rule =&gt; Rule.custom(image =&gt; {
        if (!image) return true
        const { dimensions } = decodeAssetId(image.asset._ref)
        const minHeight = dimensions.width * 5 / 4
        console.log(minHeight)
        return dimensions.width &gt;= 1000 &amp;&amp; dimensions.height &gt;= minHeight || "Minimum width is 1000. Image must be rectangle."
      }),
Dec 22, 2022, 8:07 PM
Thats what i thought but its not appearing in console. When does the function run?
Dec 22, 2022, 8:09 PM
In a string field, it runs on each key stroke but I'm not 100% sure for an image field. It most likely runs when the component mounts and when the value is changed.
Dec 22, 2022, 8:11 PM
Yes that would make sense since thats when an error appears. But still no console log appearing.
Dec 22, 2022, 8:12 PM
I confirmed it runs on mount and when it changes with a similar function:
validation: Rule =&gt;
        Rule.custom(async image =&gt; {
          if (!image) return true;
          const dimensions = await client.fetch(
            `*[_id == "${image.asset._ref}"].metadata.dimensions[0]`
          );

          const minHeight = (dimensions.width * 5) / 4;
          console.log('MINHEIGHT', minHeight);
          return (
            (dimensions.width &gt;= 1000 &amp;&amp; dimensions.height &gt;= minHeight) ||
            'Minimum width is 1000. Image must be rectangle.'
          );
        }),
If you're not getting a console log, there's likely an error in your function. Is there a warning next to your schema title? What is your 
decodeAssetId
function doing?
Dec 22, 2022, 8:21 PM
Very strange. I am getting no warning. I tried copying and pasting your code and getting the same results...
Dec 22, 2022, 8:27 PM
const pattern = /^image-([a-f\d]+)-(\d+x\d+)-(\w+)$/


const decodeAssetId = id =&gt; {

const [, assetId, dimensions, format] = pattern.exec(id)

const [width, height] = dimensions.split("x").map(v =&gt; parseInt(v, 10))


return {

assetId,

dimensions: { width, height },

format,

}

}
Dec 22, 2022, 8:28 PM
Dec 22, 2022, 8:28 PM
{

name: "image",

title: "Featured Image",

type: "image",

options: {

accept: "image/*",

},

validation: Rule =&gt; Rule.custom(image =&gt; {

if (!image) return true

const { dimensions } = decodeAssetId(image.asset._ref)

const minHeight = dimensions.width * 5 / 4

return dimensions.width &gt;= 1000 &amp;&amp; dimensions.height &gt;= minHeight || "Minimum width is 1000. Image must be rectangle."

}),

validation: Rule =&gt; Rule.required(),

},
Dec 22, 2022, 8:28 PM
Can you share the schema you've added this to? It might not be in the right place.
Dec 22, 2022, 8:28 PM
thats the whole field
Dec 22, 2022, 8:28 PM
export default {

name: "collection",

title: "Collections",

type: "document",

fields: [

{

name: "title",

title: "Title",

type: "string",

},

{

name: "slug",

title: "Slug",

type: "slug",

options: {

source: "title",

maxLength: 96,

},

},

{

name: "image",

title: "Featured Image",

type: "image",

options: {

accept: "image/*",

},

validation: Rule =&gt; Rule.custom(image =&gt; {

if (!image) return true

const { dimensions } = decodeAssetId(image.asset._ref)

const minHeight = dimensions.width * 5 / 4

return dimensions.width &gt;= 1000 &amp;&amp; dimensions.height &gt;= minHeight || "Minimum width is 1000. Image must be rectangle."

}),

validation: Rule =&gt; Rule.required(),

},

{

name: "description",

title: "Description",

type: "text",

},

{

name: "subcategories",

title: "Subcategories",

type: "array",

of: [

{

type: "reference",

to: [{ type: "collection" }],

},

],

},

],


};


const pattern = /^image-([a-f\d]+)-(\d+x\d+)-(\w+)$/


const decodeAssetId = id =&gt; {

const [, assetId, dimensions, format] = pattern.exec(id)

const [width, height] = dimensions.split("x").map(v =&gt; parseInt(v, 10))


return {

assetId,

dimensions: { width, height },

format,

}

}
Dec 22, 2022, 8:29 PM
Ok, this is logging for me using that function:
{
      name: 'image',
      type: 'image',
      validation: Rule =&gt;
        Rule.custom(image =&gt; {
          if (!image) return true;
          const dimensions = decodeAssetId(image.asset._ref).dimensions;

          const minHeight = (dimensions.width * 5) / 4;
          console.log('MINHEIGHT', minHeight);
          return (
            (dimensions.width &gt;= 1000 &amp;&amp; dimensions.height &gt;= minHeight) ||
            'Minimum width is 1000. Image must be rectangle.'
          );
        }),
    },
I think the issue is that you're redefining your 
validation
by adding 
validation: Rule =&gt; Rule.required()
. You should remove that and capture it in your custom rule instead:
{
      name: 'image',
      type: 'image',
      validation: Rule =&gt;
        Rule.custom(image =&gt; {
          if (!image) return 'An image is required';
          const dimensions = decodeAssetId(image.asset._ref).dimensions;

          const minHeight = (dimensions.width * 5) / 4;
          console.log('MINHEIGHT', minHeight);
          return (
            (dimensions.width &gt;= 1000 &amp;&amp; dimensions.height &gt;= minHeight) ||
            'Minimum width is 1000. Image must be rectangle.'
          );
        }),
    },
Dec 22, 2022, 8:35 PM
Still no log 😞 its strange because I am using this exact same validation sans minHeight in another schema and it is working correctly even with the second validation with Rule.required(). I wanted to log minHeight because I was adding images with equal height/width and getting no errors. Now I am confused on two fronts because I cant log the variable. I wonder if it could have something to do with using the documentsPane plugin and my deskStructure?? I really have no idea what the issue is.
Dec 22, 2022, 8:47 PM
wait never mind lol
Dec 22, 2022, 8:52 PM
I was positive that I had restarted the studio in my console a few times and this had not worked I did it one more time and the log is appearing
Dec 22, 2022, 8:53 PM
validation appears to be working as well
Dec 22, 2022, 8:53 PM
Awesome!
Dec 22, 2022, 8:53 PM
thank you so much 😭
Dec 22, 2022, 8:54 PM
You're welcome!
Dec 22, 2022, 8:55 PM
In case you are interested I think you are spot on with redefining my validation. The reason why it was working in my other schema is that I have 
validation: Rule =&gt; Rule.required()
applied to an array of images with their own custom validation inside. So I think it was working properly in that field because the validation is occurring at different levels.
Dec 22, 2022, 8:59 PM
Ah, thanks for clearing that up!
Dec 22, 2022, 9:11 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.