Troubleshooting dataset and project deletion on Sanity.io

Hello! Just joined! I need some assistance if possible please. I am trying to delete a dataset, going through the prompts, it ends with "Can not delete project". I have an empty dataset that I am trying to use on another project instead, that's if I can't delete it. It is proving difficult as well, or I am not sure on how to properly do that. I've been creating new datasets and if they don't work, I just create another as I can not delete the last one or figure out how to use it. Appreciate any help! Thank you!