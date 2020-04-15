Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Troubleshooting GROQ query integration with React and Electron in Slack thread

11 replies
Last updated: Apr 15, 2020
Hi all, am just looking at integrating Sanity with React in a really basic way for proof of concept testing for a desktop app using Electron.
I was just wondering what the most straightforward GROQ query usage would be to do this?

I was using essentially the query from the React Native git repo which I have working on another POC experiment. But when the query is called I get the following:


Unhandled Rejection (Error): Network error while attempting to reach <https://fi3u3pfj.apicdn.sanity.io/v1/data/query/production?query=%0A%20%20*%5B_type%20%3D%3D%20'course'%5D%20%7B%0A%20%20_id%2C%20%0A%20%20title%2C%20%0A%20%20caption%2C%0A%20%20subtitle%2C%0A%20%20body%2C%0A%20%20%22logo%22%3A%20logo.asset-%3Eurl%2C%0A%20%20%22image%22%3A%20mainImage.asset-%3Eurl%2C%0A%7D>
But the query url is working fine:


https://fi3u3pfj.apicdn.sanity.io/v1/data/query/production?query=%0A%20%20*%5B_type%20%3D%3D%20%27course%27%5D%20%7B%0A%20%20_id%2C%20%0A%20%20title%2C%20%0A%20%20caption%2C%0A%20%20subtitle%2C%0A%20%20body%2C%0A%20%20%22logo%22%3A%20logo.asset-%3Eurl%2C%0A%20%20%22image%22%3A%20mainImage.asset-%3Eurl%2C%0A%7D
Any clues what I'm missing here?
Apr 15, 2020, 1:28 PM
I believe you have to add 
null
to CORS origins?
Apr 15, 2020, 1:29 PM
In the fetch you mean?
Apr 15, 2020, 1:37 PM
On manage.sanity.io =&gt; Settings =&gt; API
Apr 15, 2020, 1:37 PM
As in like this? Sorry if this is a silly question!
Apr 15, 2020, 1:51 PM
Yup! There is no such thing as a silly question:)
Apr 15, 2020, 1:56 PM
Does the studio need redeployment after that or is it automatic.
And thanks
user Y
I’ve tested that idea a little in the past :)
Apr 15, 2020, 2:00 PM
No redeployment needed. This only affects the backend
Apr 15, 2020, 2:01 PM
Will double check later and report back
Apr 15, 2020, 3:34 PM
user Y
- after all that it was a localhost issue. Added 
<http://localhost:3000/>
and we're in business.
But thanks for your help, that set me on the right track and I appreciate it!
Apr 15, 2020, 8:05 PM
Aha. I thought electron apps wanted 
null
but awesome that you figured it out!
Apr 15, 2020, 8:06 PM
Thanks again
Apr 15, 2020, 8:08 PM

Sanity.io – build remarkable experiences at scale

Sanity is a customizable solution that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.