Unhandled Rejection (Error): Network error while attempting to reach <https://fi3u3pfj.apicdn.sanity.io/v1/data/query/production?query=%0A%20%20*%5B_type%20%3D%3D%20'course'%5D%20%7B%0A%20%20_id%2C%20%0A%20%20title%2C%20%0A%20%20caption%2C%0A%20%20subtitle%2C%0A%20%20body%2C%0A%20%20%22logo%22%3A%20logo.asset-%3Eurl%2C%0A%20%20%22image%22%3A%20mainImage.asset-%3Eurl%2C%0A%7D>

Hi all, am just looking at integrating Sanity with React in a really basic way for proof of concept testing for a desktop app using Electron.I was just wondering what the most straightforward GROQ query usage would be to do this?I was using essentially the query from the React Native git repo which I have working on another POC experiment. But when the query is called I get the following:But the query url is working fine:Any clues what I'm missing here?