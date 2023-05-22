Skip to content
Troubleshooting how to output posts through a category filter in Slack thread.

14 replies
Last updated: May 22, 2023
Hey Everyone,Can you please tell me how to output the posts through the filter with the type of category?
May 22, 2023, 10:20 AM
category-&gt;.name == "cms"
May 22, 2023, 12:11 PM
Assuming your category document has a string field called name.
May 22, 2023, 12:12 PM
Thank you. Unfortunately, it doesn’t display the posts. It does not work :(
groq`*[_type == "posts" &amp;&amp; category-&gt;.name == "apps"] | order(_createdAt desc) {
      _id,
      name,
      url,
      "image": image.asset-&gt;url,
      "alt": image.alt,
      border,
      content,
      category-&gt;,
      new,
  }`

May 22, 2023, 12:23 PM
What does you category schema look like?
May 22, 2023, 12:54 PM
import {PackageIcon} from '@sanity/icons'

export const category = {
  name: 'category',
  title: 'Category',
  type: 'document',
  icon: PackageIcon,
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'name',
      title: 'Name',
      type: 'string',
    },
  ]
}
May 22, 2023, 12:55 PM
Just tried similar schema and it's working for me
May 22, 2023, 1:04 PM
I have this
May 22, 2023, 1:11 PM
Do you have a category of that name try
*[_type == "category" &amp;&amp; name == "cms"]

May 22, 2023, 1:13 PM
Cheers! It’s working! You’re a genius. I specified Slug instead of Name.Thanks a lot !
May 22, 2023, 1:16 PM
If you wanted to have multiple categories per post you could modify your post schema to be an array of category references and use below query.
*[_type == "post" &amp;&amp; "CMS" in categories[]-&gt;.name] | order(_createdAt desc){slug}
May 22, 2023, 1:20 PM
Thanks
May 22, 2023, 1:20 PM
Tell me please. Is it possible to take the name of the category separately from the post itself?
May 22, 2023, 1:47 PM
You could just return that info from getPostsAPPS function
const {category, posts} = getPostsAPPS()
May 22, 2023, 1:55 PM
Thanks
May 22, 2023, 2:05 PM

