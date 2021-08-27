Skip to content
Troubleshooting installation of Super Pane plugin with npm and resolving ERESOLVE error.

16 replies
Last updated: Aug 27, 2021
Trying to install the super pane plugin with npm (v7.3.0, node v15.5.0) https://www.sanity.io/plugins/super-pane and keep getting an ERESOLVE error (see below). I've deleted and installed the node_modules multiple times and have the latest sanity versions. Any ideas?Similar error here:
https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity/issues/2510 

npm ERR! code ERESOLVE
npm ERR! ERESOLVE unable to resolve dependency tree
npm ERR!
npm ERR! Found: react@17.0.2
npm ERR! node_modules/react
npm ERR!   peer react@"^16.8.0 || 17.x" from @reach/auto-id@0.13.2
npm ERR!   node_modules/@reach/auto-id
npm ERR!     @reach/auto-id@"^0.13.2" from @sanity/base@2.17.0
npm ERR!     node_modules/@sanity/base
npm ERR!       @sanity/base@"2.17.0" from @sanity/default-layout@2.17.0
npm ERR!       node_modules/@sanity/default-layout
npm ERR!         @sanity/default-layout@"^2.17.0" from the root project
npm ERR!       6 more (@sanity/desk-tool, @sanity/field, ...)
....
Aug 27, 2021, 11:58 AM
Hey Jim! I know you've cleaned node_modules already but can you try reinstalling with:
npm install --legacy-peer-deps

Aug 27, 2021, 11:15 PM
I'll give it a go thanks!
Aug 27, 2021, 11:17 PM
ok that seems to have worked! but gives me this error when compiling.
√ Compiling...
Failed to compile.

Error in ./node_modules/sanity-super-pane/dist/index.esm.js
Module parse failed: Unexpected token (159:30)
You may need an appropriate loader to handle this file type.
|
|       for (const publishedDocument of publishedDocuments) {
|         t.createIfNotExists({ ...publishedDocument,
|           _id: `drafts.${publishedDocument._id}`,
|           _updatedAt: new Date().toISOString()
 @ ./deskStructure.js (part:@sanity/desk-tool/structure 10:23-51)

🤔
Aug 27, 2021, 11:35 PM
Did you use the 
@alpha
tag when you installed Super Pane?
Aug 27, 2021, 11:36 PM
Hmmm. I've done both, but I cant remember in this instance (since installing legacy).
Aug 27, 2021, 11:36 PM
ahh in my package.json it says 
"sanity-super-pane": "^1.0.0-alpha.1"
Aug 27, 2021, 11:37 PM
Which version of the Studio are you running?
Aug 27, 2021, 11:38 PM
2.17.0
Aug 27, 2021, 11:39 PM
I see theres 2.17.1 already, I'll give it an update
Aug 27, 2021, 11:40 PM
ok, I have it working! I think
Aug 27, 2021, 11:52 PM
Nice! Was updating what got you there or was it something else?
Aug 27, 2021, 11:53 PM
I did the following steps:• deleted super pane from package.json
• upgraded sanity to 2.17.1
• deleted node_modules
• npm install --legacy-peer-deps
• npm install sanity-super-pane@alpha
Aug 27, 2021, 11:56 PM
now in my packages super pane appears as 
"sanity-super-pane": "^1.0.0-alpha.7"
(note the .7 which was .1) not sure if thats arbitrary?
Aug 27, 2021, 11:58 PM
Any who, thanks a lot for taking the time to help!
Aug 27, 2021, 11:58 PM
Thanks for outlining how you got there so nicely! Have a good weekend!
Aug 27, 2021, 11:59 PM

