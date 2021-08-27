Troubleshooting installation of Super Pane plugin with npm and resolving ERESOLVE error.
16 replies
Last updated: Aug 27, 2021
J
Trying to install the super pane plugin with npm (v7.3.0, node v15.5.0) https://www.sanity.io/plugins/super-pane and keep getting an ERESOLVE error (see below). I've deleted and installed the node_modules multiple times and have the latest sanity versions. Any ideas?Similar error here:
https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity/issues/2510
https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity/issues/2510
npm ERR! code ERESOLVE npm ERR! ERESOLVE unable to resolve dependency tree npm ERR! npm ERR! Found: react@17.0.2 npm ERR! node_modules/react npm ERR! peer react@"^16.8.0 || 17.x" from @reach/auto-id@0.13.2 npm ERR! node_modules/@reach/auto-id npm ERR! @reach/auto-id@"^0.13.2" from @sanity/base@2.17.0 npm ERR! node_modules/@sanity/base npm ERR! @sanity/base@"2.17.0" from @sanity/default-layout@2.17.0 npm ERR! node_modules/@sanity/default-layout npm ERR! @sanity/default-layout@"^2.17.0" from the root project npm ERR! 6 more (@sanity/desk-tool, @sanity/field, ...) ....
Aug 27, 2021, 11:58 AM
R
Hey Jim! I know you've cleaned node_modules already but can you try reinstalling with:
npm install --legacy-peer-deps
Aug 27, 2021, 11:15 PM
J
I'll give it a go thanks!
Aug 27, 2021, 11:17 PM
J
ok that seems to have worked! but gives me this error when compiling.
🤔
√ Compiling... Failed to compile. Error in ./node_modules/sanity-super-pane/dist/index.esm.js Module parse failed: Unexpected token (159:30) You may need an appropriate loader to handle this file type. | | for (const publishedDocument of publishedDocuments) { | t.createIfNotExists({ ...publishedDocument, | _id: `drafts.${publishedDocument._id}`, | _updatedAt: new Date().toISOString() @ ./deskStructure.js (part:@sanity/desk-tool/structure 10:23-51)
🤔
Aug 27, 2021, 11:35 PM
R
Did you use the
@alphatag when you installed Super Pane?
Aug 27, 2021, 11:36 PM
J
Hmmm. I've done both, but I cant remember in this instance (since installing legacy).
Aug 27, 2021, 11:36 PM
J
ahh in my package.json it says
"sanity-super-pane": "^1.0.0-alpha.1"
Aug 27, 2021, 11:37 PM
R
Which version of the Studio are you running?
Aug 27, 2021, 11:38 PM
J
2.17.0
Aug 27, 2021, 11:39 PM
J
I see theres 2.17.1 already, I'll give it an update
Aug 27, 2021, 11:40 PM
J
ok, I have it working! I think
Aug 27, 2021, 11:52 PM
J
ok, I have it working! I think
Aug 27, 2021, 11:52 PM
R
Nice! Was updating what got you there or was it something else?
Aug 27, 2021, 11:53 PM
J
I did the following steps:• deleted super pane from package.json
• upgraded sanity to 2.17.1
• deleted node_modules
• npm install --legacy-peer-deps
• npm install sanity-super-pane@alpha
• upgraded sanity to 2.17.1
• deleted node_modules
• npm install --legacy-peer-deps
• npm install sanity-super-pane@alpha
Aug 27, 2021, 11:56 PM
J
now in my packages super pane appears as
"sanity-super-pane": "^1.0.0-alpha.7"(note the .7 which was .1) not sure if thats arbitrary?
Aug 27, 2021, 11:58 PM
J
Any who, thanks a lot for taking the time to help!
Aug 27, 2021, 11:58 PM
R
Thanks for outlining how you got there so nicely! Have a good weekend!
Aug 27, 2021, 11:59 PM
Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale
The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the headless CMS that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.