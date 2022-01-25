Troubleshooting loading issue with a starter template on Sanity.io
32 replies
Last updated: Jan 25, 2022
C
Is anyone able to pinpoint why this starter is not loading on sanity create? I made a starter in the past on version 1 using the sanity-template.json and it worked okay but I cant seem to get this one with version 2 working. There is a flash for a second before the “error loading template ” shows up so I know its finding the repo and grabbing the starter preview details from the .sanity-template/manifest.json .
Jan 25, 2022, 10:06 PM
J
Hi Chad - I’m asking the team about community starter setups now and will let you know.
Jan 25, 2022, 10:50 PM
C
Thanks Julia! I am troubleshooting against the boilerplate starter template right now as well so if I end up narrowing anything down I will let you know.
Jan 25, 2022, 11:01 PM
J
I’m still new to our community tools and trying to get the ‘right’ answer for you. It’s a great question and opportunity for me to review this, thanks!
Jan 25, 2022, 11:03 PM
C
No worries, I appreciate all of your help.
Jan 25, 2022, 11:03 PM
J
I think this is what you’re trying to publish for reference: https://github.com/Rynoss/sanity-template-gatsby-lps
Jan 25, 2022, 11:04 PM
C
Thats right! As a test, I have cloned the default boilerplate starter into this repo on a branch and I am referencing that branch with the ?ref querystring param, like this:
https://www.sanity.io/create?template=Rynoss/sanity-template-gatsby-lps&ref=73034f585157456e5f6dba877afd88eb9b8f76ff
Jan 25, 2022, 11:06 PM
C
Since that is also not working, its leading me to think something with the repo settings rather than the code. Im comparing this test branch with the default boilerplate repo right now to see if they match (since one works and the other doesnt even though the codebase should be the same now).
Jan 25, 2022, 11:08 PM
J
(again, our tooling is still new to me thanks for your patience)
I don’t see anything on first pass in our community submission tools for
I do believe everything goes through a vetting process before it’s available to the template tools.
Jan 25, 2022, 11:16 PM
C
Ah good point, Im not actually wanting this starter to go in as an official starter… its an internal tool that our company plans to use. So we are pulling the starter from github instead of from the sanity website. You can read more about this here . In particular, toward the bottom where it says:
At this point, your starter is ready to be used by anyone with the right link. Your repository's link will follow this pattern: <https://sanity.io/create?template=><github-username>/repository-name. Test it live
Jan 25, 2022, 11:18 PM
C
So essentially you can pass your github username or org name and repo name into that url and it will pull the starter straight from any public repo. Pretty neat!
Jan 25, 2022, 11:19 PM
J
It’s great to watch your process, thank you!
Jan 25, 2022, 11:20 PM
C
Of course! Glad it can help you learn about starters because Ive been pulling my hair out trying to get it right since this morning 😄
Jan 25, 2022, 11:21 PM
J
ohhhhhhh, I had a gut feeling that it was something obvious - and as the phrase goes in the southern US “if it was a snake it would have bit me”
Jan 25, 2022, 11:23 PM
C
Yes….. testing now 😐 I hope its that, but also hope its not that 😁
Jan 25, 2022, 11:24 PM
C
C
Ok I added a readme
Jan 25, 2022, 11:26 PM
J
It’s great to watch your process, thank you!
Jan 25, 2022, 11:20 PM
C
Seems to still be showing “Error Loading Template” 🤔
Jan 25, 2022, 11:27 PM
J
try renaming it
README.mdinstead of
readme.md
Jan 25, 2022, 11:27 PM
C
I just uppercased it, thought the same
Jan 25, 2022, 11:27 PM
C
J
maybe delete and re-add it to git or add it directly to the repo to get the file case correct - still lower for me:
Jan 25, 2022, 11:28 PM
J
C
Yes….. testing now 😐 I hope its that, but also hope its not that 😁
Jan 25, 2022, 11:24 PM
C
Weird, I had to rename it in Github directly for it to stick. Seems to be uppercase now.
Jan 25, 2022, 11:31 PM
J
noted, I forked it and tried too. The quick and dirty I think is to rename it directly in the github ui. I think
git rm filenamethen
mv filename ./FILENAME, then
git add FILENAMEwould have done the trick from terminal.
Jan 25, 2022, 11:33 PM
C
Makes sense, thanks!
Jan 25, 2022, 11:34 PM
C
Is the starter page loading okay for you now? https://www.sanity.io/create?template=Rynoss%2Fsanity-template-gatsby-lps
Jan 25, 2022, 11:35 PM
C
It looks like the github api blocked my ip address for too many requests in a given timeframe which has probably been adding to the troubleshooting fun. Looks like through browser stack that link is loading okay now.
Jan 25, 2022, 11:36 PM
C
Looks to be all set, thanks for your help, really appreciate it! 🙌
Jan 25, 2022, 11:38 PM
J
GOT IT!!! Great looking logo too. That has been on my list of things to pick up and use for myself. Thanks for the opportunity.
Jan 25, 2022, 11:38 PM
C
Thanks! Glad the benefit was mutual, Im sure I’ll see you around. 🚀
Jan 25, 2022, 11:40 PM
