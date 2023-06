sanity-plugin-asset-source-cloudinary

npm install

npm link

sanity-plugin-asset-source-cloudinary

package.json

0.1.0

npm link sanity-plugin-asset-source-cloudinary

"asset-source-cloudinary"

sanity.json

package.json

@sanity/components

Let’s go back to the original idea as you were looking to run it as a local plugin. I just ran a test and although it wasn’t in a monorepo, it worked successfully following the steps on https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity-plugin-asset-source-cloudinary#developing-on-this-module Isrunning with watch mode after successfully completing both theand thecommands?After bootstrapping the monorepo, did you addto yourfile in the studio root folder, with versionDidcomplete successfully in your monorepo root?Have you addedto the list of plugins in yourfile? And did you restart the test studio?Perhaps most importantly considering the error, does your studio’sfile listas a dependency?