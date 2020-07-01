Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Troubleshooting local plugin development for Cloudinary asset source in Sanity

21 replies
Last updated: Jul 1, 2020
Hello good people at Sanity! I am wanting to extend the 
sanity-plugin-asset-source-cloudinary
with video and multi asset selection. I’m trying to get it to run as a plugin locally, but I’m getting an error loading the module 
'part:@sanity/components/dialogs/fullscreen'
which is the first 
part:
module it asks for. I’ve added the plugin as a local yarn link in my monorepo project. Any ideas?
May 5, 2020, 9:07 AM
Hey Mike! Great idea to extend the Cloudinary asset source plugin with those features Just to rule out something: have you tried adding the plugin source simply as a folder to 
/plugins
to see if that does run successfully?
May 5, 2020, 9:53 AM
Yes, but without luck. I’m definitely doing something wrong. So I add the plugin to the plugins. And then what?
May 5, 2020, 10:19 AM
Let’s go back to the original idea as you were looking to run it as a local plugin. I just ran a test and although it wasn’t in a monorepo, it worked successfully following the steps on https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity-plugin-asset-source-cloudinary#developing-on-this-module
Is 
sanity-plugin-asset-source-cloudinary
running with watch mode after successfully completing both the 
npm install
and the 
npm link
commands?
After bootstrapping the monorepo, did you add 
sanity-plugin-asset-source-cloudinary
to your 
package.json
file in the studio root folder, with version 
0.1.0
?
Did 
npm link sanity-plugin-asset-source-cloudinary
complete successfully in your monorepo root?
Have you added 
"asset-source-cloudinary"
to the list of plugins in your 
sanity.json
file? And did you restart the test studio?
Perhaps most importantly considering the error, does your studio’s 
package.json
file list 
@sanity/components
as a dependency?
May 5, 2020, 10:56 AM
Yes, it is running in watchmode, but I get an error because it cant find module 
part:@sanity/components/dialogs/fullscreen

Yes, added it to package.json (not in root). Will try that, but I think that might be a yarn workspace thing.

I used yarn link, since the monorepo is running yarn with workspaces (and lerna)

Yes added to 
sanity.json
and restarted multiple times.
Yes, I have 
@sanity/components
as dep in my cms package.json
May 5, 2020, 11:01 AM
I think I’ll try your approach and ditch the monorepo and figure that one out later.
May 5, 2020, 11:01 AM
Let me know if that gets it to work 🤞
May 5, 2020, 11:06 AM
Ok, so I figured something out. By adding the symlink to the monorepo root. I am able to get things going. But when I make a change in 
CloudinaryAssetSource.tsx
I get the error described above. It still seems to work tho 🤷‍♂️
May 5, 2020, 11:12 AM
This is the error I get in from 
yarn watch
May 5, 2020, 11:13 AM
Maybe the error is already there in the first place in that case? We could check with the authors - I think someone on the team has been involved in the creation of this plugin, so I can share it internally too.
Happy that you seem to be able to move forward though
🚀
May 5, 2020, 11:16 AM
I think for ‘part’ errors I was seeing that because the script wasn’t executed with ‘sanity exec’ are you doing that?
May 5, 2020, 11:23 AM
No, not currently, but it looks like that is for node scripts like migrations and such?
May 5, 2020, 11:29 AM
Right, but I think you might be running into the same issue - what is the script you're running that is throwing this error? is it 
sanity start
?
May 5, 2020, 11:33 AM
No, it’s 
yarn watch
in the plugin
May 5, 2020, 11:34 AM
But there is definitely something wrong with the importing – which tbh is a bit magic to me. I see that I get the same error with 
config:
imports
May 5, 2020, 11:35 AM
yeah - I believe every time I've seen that error with importing it's because the script was not being executed under the 
sanity
binary
May 5, 2020, 11:36 AM
Ok, great thank you for the tip 🙌 I’ll see if I can find an another way of executing this
May 5, 2020, 11:38 AM
Hey
Mike Patterson
, did you ever get this figured out for videos?
Jun 11, 2020, 7:05 PM
user C
Yes I did. Havent gotten around to creating a PR on the original repo yet. But this should work. It’ll import 4 types 
cloudinarySingleImage
, 
cloudinaryMultipleImage
, 
cloudinarySingleVideo
and 
cloudinaryMultipleVideo
Jun 12, 2020, 7:36 PM
amazing, thank you, i'll take a look!
Jun 14, 2020, 11:39 PM
How are you importing/configuring the plugin into your project?Also, anything I can do to help out to get it set up for a PR?
Jun 14, 2020, 11:53 PM
Did you figure it out? If not just PM me
Jul 1, 2020, 2:28 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.