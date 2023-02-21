Troubleshooting Netlify deploy plugin with Sanity V3
Last updated: Feb 21, 2023
P
Hello 👋 I’m using structure builder to build a custom document view. I’d like to render a list of documents that reference the current one I’m editing. Is it possible to somehow render a “document list” like with S.list().title(‘Base’).items(… inside the custom view?
Feb 21, 2023, 1:21 PM
D
perhaps a custom document view would work for you?
So like instead of the JSON here in the image, since it’s a custom React component, you can query the document references and display them nicely.
Well, yeah, I don’t think this is what you’re looking for but I’m just throwing here an idea.
Feb 21, 2023, 1:46 PM
P
yeah that’s exactly my idea … but instead of re-implementing the component of a “document list” I’m wondering if there’s a way I can use the existing one … if that makes sense
Feb 21, 2023, 1:47 PM
P
or at the very least, if there were a utility to modify the URL to open the referenced documents that would make life easier
Feb 21, 2023, 1:49 PM
D
really interesting use case but I’m afraid I don’t know if that’s possible. probably the Sanity folks would have more idea with this
Feb 21, 2023, 1:49 PM
P
Managed to hack it together
Feb 21, 2023, 2:17 PM
P
essentially borrowed “DocumentLink” from the sanity internals
import {Button, Card, Text, Flex} from '@sanity/ui' import {IntentLink} from 'sanity/router' import React, {useCallback} from 'react' import {Asset as AssetType, SanityDocument} from '@sanity/types' import {useSchema, Preview} from 'sanity' const DocumentLink = ({document}: {document: SanityDocument}) => { const schema = useSchema() const LinkComponent = useCallback( (linkProps: Omit<React.HTMLProps<HTMLAnchorElement>, 'ref'>) => ( <IntentLink {...linkProps} params={{id: document._id, type: document._type}} intent="edit" /> ), [document] ) return ( <Card as={LinkComponent} paddingY={2} paddingX={1} radius={2} key={document._id} data-as="a" tabIndex={0} > <Flex align="center" gap={2}> <Preview layout="default" value={{_type: 'reference', _ref: document._id}} schemaType={schema.get(document._type)!} /> </Flex> </Card> ) }
Feb 21, 2023, 2:18 PM
