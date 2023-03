artists:allArtist(sort: [{ firstName: ASC }]){ category featuredImage { alt asset { id: _id url } } firstName lastName slug { current } }

hi all, anyone experienced phantom duplicates coming from graphql queries? for this query, I’m getting duplicates that don’t appear in the search in sanity studio. I don’t see anything in the query that could cause this and I’m not sure where to look next to troubleshoot this issue. Any pointers much appreciated! Thank you