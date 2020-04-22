Skip to content
Troubleshooting rendering of categories from schema in Vue.js

15 replies
Last updated: Apr 22, 2020
hello everyone!  👩‍🚀 Does anyone can help?I'm trying to render "categories" from schema :

{
      name: "categories",
      title: "Categories",
      type: "array",
      of: [{ type: "reference", to: { type: "category" } }]
    },
into Vue.js like this:

&lt;h4 v-for="category in post.categories" v-bind:key="category._id"&gt;{{ category.title }}&lt;/h4&gt;
the page will render but not the categories
😶Thank you!
Apr 22, 2020, 10:34 AM
Could you share your query for the post data? Looks like you might have to resolve references to be able to use the title field 🙂
Apr 22, 2020, 10:37 AM
hello
user M
,
const query = `*[_type == "post" ] {
  _id,
  title,
  posterImage,
  author,
  reference,
  publishedAt,
  categories,
  body,
  favoriteColor
}[0...50]`;

Apr 22, 2020, 10:38 AM
Apr 22, 2020, 10:40 AM
can you please tell me more about how to resolve references? I still have much to learn
Apr 22, 2020, 10:42 AM
🌱 thanks!
Apr 22, 2020, 10:43 AM
If you can give me a more specific hint I'll appreciate very much. thank you
Apr 22, 2020, 10:44 AM
Could you try replacing 
categories
in your GROQ query by something like the code below? What this does is that it resolves the references and gives you the 
_id
, 
description
, and 
title
field data of the referenced categories instead.
"categories": categories[]-&gt;{
  _id
  description
  title
}
Apr 22, 2020, 10:48 AM
thank you
user M
, I tried with this`const query = 
*[_type == "post" ]

{

_id,

title,

posterImage,

author,

reference,

publishedAt,

categories[{

_id,

title,

description

}],

body,

favoriteColor
`}[0...50]`;`
but still not rendering. Is this uncorrect?
Apr 22, 2020, 11:00 AM
Almost, but it won’t resolve references that way. Have you tried this direction?
const query = `*[_type == "post" ] 
{
  _id,
  title,
  posterImage,
  author,
  reference,
  publishedAt,
  "categories": categories[]-&gt;{
    _id,
    description,
    title
  },
  body,
  favoriteColor
}[0...50]`;
Apr 22, 2020, 11:02 AM
user M
Oh yes I had. With this the posts don't load... which may be a good sign though... half way there...
Apr 22, 2020, 11:06 AM
...but so something it's still missing
Apr 22, 2020, 11:06 AM
I think I forgot to add a comma 🙂 Sorry about that. Updated the code above. Could you try again?
Apr 22, 2020, 11:22 AM
user M
it works! 🎉 wonderful! thank you so much! 😊
Apr 22, 2020, 11:29 AM
Awesome, Deborah! 🚀
Apr 22, 2020, 11:39 AM

