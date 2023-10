Troubleshooting the use of reserved .env variables in a Sanity project.

git clone git@github.com:sanity-io/create-react-app-blog.git .

Hi Andreas. I spun up a project that uses Create React App and will list what I did to get it working. Hopefully you can work through this list and see if there are any steps that you didn’t take. If that still doesn’t work, we can consider other solutions to get things working.1. I started from the create-react-app-blog repo using. 2. I removedand. 3. I ran. 4. I navigated to thefolder and removed. 5. In that same folder, I ran, which will get the studio working with your own Sanity project (to reconfigure,, gave it a name,for default configuration). 6. I ran, which compiles a Sanity Studio. I opened http://localhost:3333 (Sanity Studio), logged in, and created (and published) a post. In the end, adding an image was required (otherwise it errored) so I would add one now. 7. I killed theprocess within the terminal. 8. I opened my editor and copied thefrom. 9. In the root folder (outside of, etc.), I created afile. In that file I put. 10. In, I set line 4 (in) to. 11. I went to https://www.sanity.io/manage and addedas a CORS origin (without credentials) under Settings. 12. I went to the root folder and ran. This opened my front end on localhost:3000 and my post was visible. Hopefully this helps. If not, we’ll find a way.