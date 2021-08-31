Troubleshooting the use of reserved .env variables in a Sanity project.
22 replies
Last updated: Aug 31, 2021
A
Sorry if I’m asking yet another question, fairly new to Sanity and it’s amazing features!
I can’t seem to use the reserved .env variables (or I’m making some mistake/s)
This is my .env.production file:
And the .env.production is in the root folder of my Sanity project:
But I still get the error in my project.
I can’t seem to use the reserved .env variables (or I’m making some mistake/s)
This is my .env.production file:
import sanityClient from "@sanity/client"; export default sanityClient({ projectId: process.env.SANITY_STUDIO_API_PROJECT_ID, dataset: "production", });
And the .env.production is in the root folder of my Sanity project:
But I still get the error in my project.
Aug 30, 2021, 6:27 PM
Hi Andreas. Don’t be sorry—that’s why we’re here, and your questions help offer answers to others as well as guiding where the documentation can be improved.
Do things work if you change your sanity.js file to point at the same variable—`SANITY_STUDIO_API_PROJECT_ID`—as you’ve defined in .env.production? Also, does your sanity.json file have a hardcoded project ID?
Do things work if you change your sanity.js file to point at the same variable—`SANITY_STUDIO_API_PROJECT_ID`—as you’ve defined in .env.production? Also, does your sanity.json file have a hardcoded project ID?
Aug 30, 2021, 6:35 PM
A
Thanks for the understanding! 👍I’ve removed the api section from the sanity.json and the .env.production looks like this:
Aug 30, 2021, 6:41 PM
A
From reading the documentation I don’t think I need the reserved variables, is that correct?
Aug 30, 2021, 6:41 PM
You’re right that the
Are you able to run
apiobject isn’t required in sanity.json, so long as the needed properties (projectId and dataset) are supplied from the environment configuration (i.e., what you’re trying to do here).
Are you able to run
sanity startwith success? Where are you getting that “Configuration must contain…” error?
Aug 30, 2021, 6:56 PM
If you’re getting that error upon running the
Could you try adding a
sanity startcommand, that could be because it needs to pull its configuration from either
sanity.jsonor
.env.development. A
.env.productionfile will work with the
sanity buildcommand but not in development. That said, if the above were correct then I would expect that you’d simply get a prompt to configure a project.
Could you try adding a
.env.developmentfile at the same level as
.env.productionthat contains the
SANITY_STUDIO_API_PROJECT_IDand
SANITY_STUDIO_DATASETvariables?
Aug 30, 2021, 6:58 PM
A
I can run the sanity start without issues, I can access it from
The error is generated in my
localhost:3333and also the custom
<https://name.sanity.studio/desk/post>
The error is generated in my
localhost:3000when I’m previewing my project
Aug 30, 2021, 7:01 PM
A
If I have the credentials hardcoded in my sanity.js it works just fine, but as soon as I use the .env file, it gives me the error
Aug 30, 2021, 7:02 PM
Could you try this?
export default sanityClient({ projectId: process.env.SANITY_STUDIO_API_PROJECT_ID, dataset: process.env.SANITY_STUDIO_API_DATASET, });
Aug 30, 2021, 7:21 PM
A
Unfortunately not 😞
Aug 30, 2021, 7:27 PM
A
(Note that I also changed this in the .env file)
Aug 30, 2021, 7:32 PM
Ahh, shoot. Sorry for the runaround, Andreas. I think I see the problem. Your variables need to be defined separately on your front end. The front end code won’t pull from your studio’s env variables.
Aug 30, 2021, 8:00 PM
Try adding an
.envfile or files to your front end in accordance with whichever framework you’re using, and hopefully you’ll be in business.
Aug 30, 2021, 8:02 PM
A
No worries at all, just happy to get help.
Don’t know if I’m completely wrong, but just in case I have put it in the public folder of my React app and restarted the development server as well as adding it to the project root and restarting the development server again, but same issue remains.
Don’t know if I’m completely wrong, but just in case I have put it in the public folder of my React app and restarted the development server as well as adding it to the project root and restarting the development server again, but same issue remains.
Aug 30, 2021, 8:28 PM
A
The variables are till named:
SANITY_STUDIO_API_PROJECT_IDand
SANITY_STUDIO_API_DATASET
Aug 30, 2021, 8:28 PM
What front end framework are you using? Next.js, Gatsby, create-react-app, etc.
Aug 30, 2021, 8:30 PM
A
Ohh,
create-react-app
Aug 30, 2021, 8:30 PM
Okay, try naming the variables starting with
REACT_APP_. Otherwise I think they’re ignored. More details are here .
Aug 30, 2021, 8:32 PM
A
Alright, after reading through the essentials and tried it, once again placing it in the two different folders, restarting the dev server in between and even trying to rename the variables (just in case), I still get the same issue.
Sanity is no exception with writing a variable like this
Sanity is no exception with writing a variable like this
REACT_APP_PROJECT_ID=myprojectsactualid, right?
Aug 30, 2021, 8:42 PM
Hi Andreas. I spun up a project that uses Create React App and will list what I did to get it working. Hopefully you can work through this list and see if there are any steps that you didn’t take. If that still doesn’t work, we can consider other solutions to get things working.
1. I started from the
create-react-app-blog repo using
https://www.sanity.io/manage and added
👍
1. I started from the
create-react-app-blog repo using
git clone git@github.com:sanity-io/create-react-app-blog.git ..2. I removed
package-lock.jsonand
yarn.lock.3. I ran
npm install.4. I navigated to the
mysanityblogfolder and removed
yarn.lock.5. In that same folder, I ran
sanity init, which will get the studio working with your own Sanity project (
yesto reconfigure,
create new project, gave it a name,
yesfor default configuration).6. I ran
sanity start, which compiles a Sanity Studio. I opened http://localhost:3333 (Sanity Studio), logged in, and created (and published) a post. In the end, adding an image was required (otherwise it errored) so I would add one now.7. I killed the
sanity startprocess with
Ctrl-Cin the terminal.8. I opened my editor and copied the
projectIdfrom
sanity.json.9. In the root folder (outside of
src,
mysanityblog,
public, etc.), I created a
.envfile. In that file I put
REACT_APP_PROJECT_ID="unla53q5".10. In
src/client.js, I set line 4 (
projectIdin
sanityClient) to
projectId: process.env.REACT_APP_PROJECT_ID,.11. I went to
https://www.sanity.io/manage and added
<http://localhost:3000>as a CORS origin (without credentials) under Settings.12. I went to the root folder and ran
npm start. This opened my front end on localhost:3000 and my post was visible.Hopefully this helps. If not, we’ll find a way.
👍
Aug 31, 2021, 3:42 AM
A
First of, I wanna thank you, Geoff. This is some of the best support I’ve gotten since I started coding a year ago!Thank you so much for the structured answers as well as the understanding
😄
Second, I can tell you it works!
As soon as I removed the yarn.lock it started working!
😄
Second, I can tell you it works!
As soon as I removed the yarn.lock it started working!
Aug 31, 2021, 6:53 AM
Hey Andreas! That’s great to hear you got this working. Thank you for the kind words. 🙂 I look forward to seeing what you build with Sanity.
Aug 31, 2021, 2:17 PM
Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale
The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the headless CMS that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.