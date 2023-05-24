Skip to content
Understanding API CDN requests and image counting in Slack thread

7 replies
Last updated: May 24, 2023
hello! i’m seeing a lot of API CDN requests (9.1m so far). is there a way to know where is that coming from? or what query is triggering the most?
May 24, 2023, 10:25 AM
user J
Can you please DM me your project ID and we can take a look?
May 24, 2023, 5:29 PM
just dm’ed you
May 24, 2023, 5:51 PM
user A
Can i do the same? I already sent a ticket in that regard but no response as yet
May 24, 2023, 8:23 PM
I found your email and will reply to you shortly.
May 24, 2023, 8:56 PM
Thanks a lot for the breakdown, but one last thing, does images viewed/cached by users also count towards the API CDN? Or are images not counted toward anything. Didn't see you mention them so I was just wondering
May 24, 2023, 9:18 PM
An image asset itself only counts toward bandwidth and asset quotas. Indirectly, an image will “count” toward an API / API CDN request if it’s part of a fetch—but only for the entire fetch (so 1, not 2).
May 24, 2023, 9:23 PM
Ok cool, thanks again.
May 24, 2023, 9:25 PM

