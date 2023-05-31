Skip to content
Understanding pricing tiers and project structure in Sanity.io

5 replies
Last updated: May 31, 2023
Not sure if this is the right channel, but I have a pricing question... The "business" tier is $949 per project. What is a project? If our team manages 4 different apps, will that be $3796 or is our team considered 1 project?
May 31, 2023, 8:46 PM
A project is what’s created when you run 
sanity init
. Basically the parent identifier for your datasets, project members, etc. contained therein.
You can have as many apps as you’d like connected to a single project, even within a single dataset in that project. The Content Lake is unopinionated about where you’re presenting your data.
May 31, 2023, 8:56 PM
I see, thanks! I feel like keeping everything in the same project might get a little messy though, it would be nice to have that separation. Do you happen to know if an enterprise plan includes X amount of projects, or at what point it might be cost beneficial?
May 31, 2023, 9:01 PM
An Enterprise plan would be for a single project, but you could get a custom number of datasets to help with that separation.
It’s also totally possible to create that separation in a single free project with a single dataset. You can use a combination of
paths and a custom structure to to keep things organized.
Enterprise becomes beneficial when you need features like custom Roles, Advanced Dataset Management, longer History retention, and the like. If it’s just for the sake of having more datasets you may be a bit unhappy with the cost of an Enterprise plan.
May 31, 2023, 9:06 PM
Oh, and I forgot: workspaces ! Those are super beneficial for managing different app as well.
May 31, 2023, 9:07 PM
ooo, lovely, I haven't come across these features
May 31, 2023, 9:07 PM

