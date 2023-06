Understanding pricing tiers and project structure in Sanity.io

An Enterprise plan would be for a single project, but you could get a custom number of datasets to help with that separation.It’s also totally possible to create that separation in a single free project with a single dataset. You can use a combination of paths and a custom structure to to keep things organized.Enterprise becomes beneficial when you need features like custom Roles, Advanced Dataset Management, longer History retention, and the like. If it’s just for the sake of having more datasets you may be a bit unhappy with the cost of an Enterprise plan.