Skip to content
Click, edit, done: Introducing Visual Editing Powered by Sanity and Vercel
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Understanding the use of .env files and datasets in Sanity.io CLI commands

5 replies
Last updated: May 22, 2023
If I run sanity cli commands when does it use .env.production and .env.development?Or is there no difference? Say running sanity deploy vs sanity export?
May 22, 2023, 12:15 PM
https://www.sanity.io/docs/environment-variables#7f90f065848c
By default, the 
build
and 
deploy
commands runs in 
production
mode, while all other commands run in 
development
mode.
At least I know I am not going crazy 😅, there is indeed a difference.
May 22, 2023, 12:22 PM
So if I run 
export
and I do not specify I wanna be in production mode, the cli is going to pick up what is in .env.development.
May 22, 2023, 12:25 PM
I have another question that relates to the above.
I want to use a different dataset for development and production.
And as far as I understand, I can only deploy one Studio, so if I run 
sanity deploy
it will deploy the studio with the dataset specified in .env.production.
However, if I run 
sanity graphql deploy
with two different datasets, that should create two different APIs, correct?
May 22, 2023, 2:15 PM
Yes, you can create two different graphql endpoints for your different datasets. In the Studio, you could just configure two different workspaces within the same Studio.
May 22, 2023, 5:23 PM
Thanks, I did not know about workspaces.
May 22, 2023, 7:53 PM

Sanity.io – build remarkable experiences at scale

Sanity is a customizable solution that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.