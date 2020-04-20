Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Update on Sanity cookies and SameSite attribute for Chrome

7 replies
Last updated: Apr 20, 2020
Any plans to update Sanity cookies? I get this error on visiting my site in Chrome:

A cookie associated with a cross-site resource at <http://sanity.io/> was set without the `SameSite` attribute. It has been blocked, as Chrome now only delivers cookies with cross-site requests if they are set with `SameSite=None` and `Secure`. You can review cookies in developer tools under Application&gt;Storage&gt;Cookies and see more details at <https://www.chromestatus.com/feature/5088147346030592> and <https://www.chromestatus.com/feature/5633521622188032>.
Apr 17, 2020, 3:40 PM
I think
user A
is reviewing some of these at the moment🤞
Apr 17, 2020, 3:45 PM
I have the same issue
Apr 17, 2020, 3:53 PM
Noted, thanks both! I’ll be tracking this one.
Apr 17, 2020, 3:55 PM
By mistake we had some cookies on root-level for sanity.io for some days. That is rectified, but you will have to delete these cookies manually. You got them from surfing www.sanity.io .
Apr 17, 2020, 5:15 PM
Okay, so unlikely to be a problem for users in any case
Apr 17, 2020, 5:46 PM
Thank you for the update. 😊
Apr 17, 2020, 5:48 PM
Yes, we hope this issue has been fixed, but please let us know if there are any more problems? We’re trying to get the cookie situation just right 🙂
Apr 20, 2020, 9:00 AM

Sanity.io – build remarkable experiences at scale

Sanity is a customizable solution that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.