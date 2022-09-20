Using a custom input component to solve a schema problem in Sanity

./components/ConditionalSelect import React from 'react'; import { Card, Stack, Select } from '@sanity/ui'; import { FormField } from '@sanity/base/components'; import PatchEvent, { set, unset } from '@sanity/form-builder/PatchEvent'; import { withDocument } from 'part:@sanity/form-builder'; import { useId } from '@reach/auto-id'; const ConditionalSelect = React.forwardRef((props, ref) => { const { type, // Schema information value, // Current field value readOnly, // Boolean if field is not editable markers, // Markers including validation rules presence, // Presence information for collaborative avatars compareValue, // Value to check for "edited" functionality onFocus, // Method to handle focus state onBlur, // Method to handle blur state onChange, // Method to handle patch events, document, //Document values } = props; const inputId = useId(); const tagTextOptions = type.options.tagTextOptions; // Creates a change handler for patching data const handleChange = React.useCallback( // useCallback will help with performance event => { const inputValue = event.currentTarget.value; // get current value // if the value exists, set the data, if not, unset the data onChange(PatchEvent.from(inputValue ? set(inputValue) : unset())); }, [onChange] ); return ( <FormField description={type.description} // Creates description from schema title={type.title} // Creates label from schema title __unstable_markers={markers} // Handles all markers including validation __unstable_presence={presence} // Handles presence avatars compareValue={compareValue} // Handles "edited" status inputId={inputId} > <Card padding={0}> <Stack> <Select id={inputId} fontSize={2} padding={[2, 2, 3]} space={[3, 3, 4]} value={value} // Current field value readOnly={readOnly} // If "readOnly" is defined make this field read only onFocus={onFocus} // Handles focus events onBlur={onBlur} // Handles blur events ref={ref} onChange={handleChange} // A function to call when the input value changes > <option value={'---'}>---</option> {tagTextOptions[document.tagType] && tagTextOptions[document.tagType].map(({ value, title }) => ( <option key={value} value={value}> {title} </option> ))} </Select> </Stack> </Card> </FormField> ); }); export default withDocument(ConditionalSelect);