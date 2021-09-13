Hi guys, I'm new around here. Congratulations on this great tool!

I have a question and I don't see in the documentation how to solve it. See if anyone knows how I can solve. :)



Match query operator is

case-sensitive 💯👋:



*[text match "word"] === *[text match "wORd"]

*[text match "méxico"]

*[text match "mexico"]

*[text match "e-commerce"]

*[text match "*commerce"]

In Spain we use characters like the accent mark "M*é*xico".I can see thatandreturn different results.. My clients sometimes write Mexico (without accent mark) wanting to find México in their result. And yet they find nothing.I have also detected thatdoes not return any results with this word in the database,. Howeverthis does return results with word "e-commerce".Will I have to resort to setting up a search with an engine like ElasticSearch?THANK YOU