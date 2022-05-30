You could use the http api to insert custom object data to some degree. But this isn’t going to be readable in the studio unless it’s defined. This would also be the most expensive way to read/write your data. You could mix and match sanity tools for publishing more-structured content meant for publisher interactions while referencing an external API for the more messy content. As block editors are themselves unstructured schemas in a sense, you could use this for a variety of less-structured blocks, but for the studio to work as an editing platform, you would need to define all possible interactions. You could create custom input components of your own to inject blob content with custom ui tools that you can insert in your app that is set up to interpret the blobs.

You’re going to need some object schema defined to reference whatever content you want to store, and while all of these sound like fun and unique ways to create things with the sanity tools, I don’t know that I would advise any of them exactly beyond play and very small projects.



But I don’t want to say

no to trying unique ideas outright, as long as they aren’t malicious. Just be aware of the impact to billed usage, and limitations of content and structure defined in the documentation.